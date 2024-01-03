Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos praised Themba Zwane as a great player even though he didn't think so initially

Broos admitted that when he started coaching the national squad, he thought Zwane's age was a disadvantage

South Africans pointed out that it was Broos's habit to overlook talented players

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

Hugo Broos revealed that he underestimated Themba Zwane because of his age. Images: Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images and Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos admitted that one of the biggest mistakes he made as a coach for the South African team was to overlook Mamelodi Sundowns' player Themba Zwane. Broos added that Zwane may be one of the best players he has coached in his career as a coach.

Broos used to undermine Zwane

According to TimesLIVE, the Bafana Bafana coach revealed that he snubbed Zwane in favour of younger players when he started as a Bafana Bafana coach. However, as time passed, he realised what a gem Zwane was. He recalls giving players like Njabulo Blom, Thabani Zuke, Yusuf Maart, Ethan Brooks, and Goodman Mosele chances to play, leaving Zwane out in the cold. Ironically, none of these players are on the 23-man squad Broos announced for the African Cup of Nations tournament, due to start in January this year.

Broos thought Zwane was too old

Broos added that he thought Zwane was too old.

“It was not about Themba Zwane as a player, but about his age,” he pointed out.

Broos believed that he may have been too old since Zwane was going to turn 35 during the year of the AFCON. He saw the error in his ways and applauded Zwane for being fit as a fiddle. He praised Zwane and said he is a capable football player who knows where he has to be and what he must do when on the pitch.

Mzansi accuses Broos of missing talented players

South Africans on Facebook roasted him and accused him of having a poor exe for talent.

Mbongie Gift said:

“You have failed to see many good talented players in SA. Real good talent.”

Jappie Seemelo wrote:

“He will regret overlooking Mmodi.”

Vukani Khwetshube Ka-Xhanga Nkasa pointed out:

“Every time you open your mouth, you make a mistake. You’re obsessed with explaining how you think Kaizer Chiefs sucks. You don’t choose teams but players, but you always want to express how Chiefs plays.”

Khutso Motlokwa was angry.

“At that time, he excluded Zwane and Jali, calling them old players. Jali still qualifies for playing for Bafana. Never trustee that guy from then.”

Hugo Broos was slammed for demanding PSL break

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Hugo Broos was slammed after he requested a PSL break.

The Bafana Bafana coach was upset that there was no December break for the Premiership, which would have allowed the players he chose for the AFCON tournament to take a break. South Africans were livid at him and told him to resign if he could not coach the national team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News