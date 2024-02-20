Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela has parted ways with the troubled club Moroka Swallows after seven months with the team

The Soweto soccer club shared a media statement about Komphela's departure on their social media platform

Many football fans showed Komphela support and commented that something was wrong with Moroka Swallows

Coach Steve Komphela has parted ways with Soweto club Moroka Swallows. Image: @komphelasteve, @morokaswallowfc

Troubles at Moroka Swallows are never-ending as another member of the club has made his departure from the club following reports that the Soweto football club is struggling financially.

Coach Steve Komphela part ways with Moroka Swallows

Once again, Moroka Swallows FC made headlines on social media after the club's chairman David Mogashoa criticised his players for requesting December 2023 salary payments before the agreed-upon time.

Recently the club made a shocking announcement on their social media pages regarding coach Komphela. The soccer club released a statement stating that coach Steve Komphela has parted ways with the club after seven months of being their head coach, and this was a mutual agreement. The media statement was shared on Twitter (X).

See the media statement below:

Kompjela also shared a letter on his Instagram page addressing the staff members and the players. He captioned the post:

"To send a letter is a good way to go somewhere, without moving anything but your heart."

See the post below:

Fans react to Steve Komphela leaving Swallows

Many soccer fans were shocked by the sudden departure of coach Komphela. See some of the reactions below:

@TeeaMaac wrote:

"Running a team like a spaza shop, this team should just go straight to relagation and never come to PSL."

@PHUTI93TH said:

"A team with many coaches is never going to succeed i love ths team...I've been there watching your gym moments...even if a new coach comes it will take you guys a while..."TEAM" Team...there's no team work..."

@BettaMustCum mentioned:

"All the best to coach Steve Komphela, it was very brave of him to leave Sundowns for Swallows, the team had a decent run at the beginning of the season before the chairman started paying players with Nando's at the end of the month."

@MxolisiDumisa mentioned:

"Honestly, I am disappointed in Swallows."

@TrickyRedDevs responded:

"Coach Steve didn’t deserve this treatment. Not even one bit."

@Flamesngoza1 replied:

"It's just so embarrassing for team like this to be operating like a village team."

@malatser said:

"The fact is, you did not deserve Coach Steve. Salang le dinonyane tsa lona tsa gonse fofe bosigo..."

