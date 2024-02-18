Cricket legend Mike Procter, known for his fierce bowling and powerful batting, has passed away at 77

Procter's coaching led South Africa to the World Cup semi-finals in 1992, marking a significant moment in the country's cricket history

Cricket fans are flooding social media with tributes and condolence messages to Procter's family

Former SA cricketer and coach Mike Procter passed away. Image: Prakash Singh and Sena Vidanagama

Source: Getty Images

Former South African cricketer Mike Procter, known for his exceptional skills on the field and later as a coach, has passed away at the age of 77.

Remembering a cricket icon

According to SABCNews, Procter's cricketing journey included playing 401 first-class games. He showed his talent with both bat and ball, amassing 21,936 runs and claiming 1,417 wickets.

Leaving a lasting legacy

As South Africa's first coach post-isolation, Procter led the national team to significant milestones, including the semi-finals of the 1992 World Cup.

SA mourns death of Mike Procter

His contributions to the game will be remembered by cricket enthusiasts worldwide. South Africans are sending condolences to the cricket fraternity and paying tribute on social media.

Indiphile Indi said:

"Condolence to the family and friends."

TEEGEE mentioned:

"Condolences to his family and the cricket community."

David Nhlanhla posted:

"Rest in peace."

Glenda B wrote:

"One of the greats. MHDSRIP."

Tlou Letebele commented:

"Convener of Selectors if recall, thee best."

@thefallingsweep said:

"Condolences to his family. It was a privilege to listen to him speak in a candid manner for a podcast. Will revisit these episodes to hear his trademark baritone again."

Samraat Maharjan added:

"RIP. Heard a lot about him."

@Tim_Harris8 shared:

"I remember watching him play when I was a boy. One of my heroes. My father was also one of the first people bowled out by him in a match when he first came to England."

Mzansi mourns Orlando Pirates' legend Bra Phil

In another article, Briefly News reported that the nation is mourning the loss of a soccer legend, Bra Phil 'Mr Clean' Setshedi. Orlando Pirates confirmed his passing on their official social media accounts.

The club posted the notice on Twitter, now known as the X app. Bra Phil has one of the most impressive CVs in South African football.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News