Blxckie officially made his debut in Dallas, Texas, for Bas' album tour

The Ye x4 rapper celebrated his first time in Texas with an electrifying performance

Mzansi showed love to Somnyama and praised him for flying the South African flag high

Blxckie performed in Dallas, Texas for the first time while on tour with Bas. Images: blxckie_.

Our boy Blxckie performed in Dallas, Texas, for the first time! The rapper was recently slated to join Bas on his month-long tour in support of his newly-released album.

A look inside Blxckie's Texas performance

Blxckie took his talent to a new stage when he officially made his debut in Dallas, Texas. The Ye x4 hitmaker is at the peak of his career and had the honor of joining Dreamville rapper, Bas, on his month-long album tour.

Taking to his social media pages, Somnyama gave fans a look into his performance, where he proudly wrapped the South African flag around his neck as he sang SETE to a Dallas crowd - how iconic!

Blxckie and the gang still have a lot more stops to make, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, and the Dreamville Fest in North Carolina.

"Tour kicked off clean. My first time in Dallas, and it was a vibe."

Mzansi raves about Blxkie's performance

Netizens praised Blxckie for taking South African music to bigger stages:

adren_______ said:

"The boy is gone!"

__french___fry hyped Blxckie up:

"Somnyama in Dallas. What can the haters even say now, boy? It's too much!"

PabloAmrphs wrote:

"All the way up!"

TinoMufud was inspired:

"Ay, man, such inspiration, such growth. You deserve this and much more, Somnyama!"

tumewithane posted:

"The levels are insane, literal inspiration!"

sxucy.__ was proud of Blxckie:

"I'm super proud of you, you came a long way."

