Moroka Swallows decided to shockingly axe 22 players who refused to play at important matches

The players reportedly went on strike because they hadn't received their salaries, and as a result, the team lost six points in December

Football lovers are rallying behind Swallows' players, highlighting they were rightfully fighting for their due pay

Moroka Swallows were dismissed for missing key matches in the DStv Premiership. Image: @Moroka_Swallows

Source: Twitter

Moroka Swallows has allegedly shown the door to 22 players who refused to participate in crucial DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in December.

PSL fines Moroka Swallows

The disciplinary action follows a R1 million fine imposed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee, reported TimesLIVE. The R600,000 fine is suspended for 24 months, contingent on the team avoiding a repeat offence.

Few Swallows players avoid the axe

Prominent players such as Andile Jali, Dumisani Zuma, Gabadinho Mhango, Keegan Allan, Keenan Phillips, Tshegofatsho Mabasa and Vusi Sibiya managed to escape the axe.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

SA sympathises with dismissed players

The decision has stirred controversy among football fans, with some supporting the players' stance. Many believe the players were justified in demanding what is rightfully theirs.

Thande Amahle mentioned:

"So who's going to play now? Comrades at their best, as usual, expecting people to work for free as if they don't have families to take care of."

William Motlhamme wrote:

"That's what happens when you run a team with stolen taxpayers' money. It doesn't end well for soccer players. These ANC-aligned people in soccer are a nuisance."

Mondli Smindlo Dube wrote:

"Wrong move. Although they were struggling financially, I'm certain they would have kept their PSL status for next season."

Bongani Mgubela commented:

"I hope none of them is owed money."

Harry Masipa added:

"Let them pay out their contracts because there is nothing wrong they did except to demand their salaries."

Swallows CEO David Mogashoa criticises players

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Moroka Swallows chairman David Mogashoa has criticised his players for requesting December 2023 salary payments before the agreed-upon time in their contracts.

The team, known as the Dube Birds, did not play their DStv Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Wednesday night, and Mogashoa attributed the absence to a dispute with players over December salaries.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News