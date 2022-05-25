Collen Hlongwe, who is one of the suspects in the murder of six-year-old Bontle Mashiyane , is reportedly a repeat offender

, Hlongwe has been charged and convicted of attempted murder and murder on two separate occasions and granted parole twice

South Africans feel that the justice system has severely failed the little girl and her family and want parole board proceedings to be reviewed

MPUMALANGA - One of the people arrested in connection with the murder of six-year-old Bontle Mashiyane is said to be a parolee who is a repeat offender.

36-year-old Collen Hlongwane was a two-time parolee and was previously arrested and convicted in 2008 and 2016 before being released on parole five months ago.

Murder suspect Collen Hlongwane was paroled twice before her arrested again for the murder of six-year-old Bontle Mashiyane. Image: Getty Images/Stock Images

According to News24, in 2008, Hlongwane was found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a gun and ammunition. He was given a 10-year sentence but only served two years before he was let out in April 2013.

Correctional Service Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo stated that in 2014, Hlongwe was arrested again for committing murder and breaking his parole conditions by re-offending.

Hlongwe was given a sentence of three and half years for not adhering to his parole conditions and 12 years for the murder after his conviction in 2016. Nxumalo says Hlongwe only served five years and was out on parole again in December 2021. Five months later, he was involved in Mashiyane's murder.

He was initially arrested alongside 25-year-old Thapelo Ngomane and 40-year-old Ntombi Mgwenya. They have all abandoned their bail and are facing charges of kidnapping, murder, rape and dealing in body parts.

More arrests made in murder case of Bontle Mashiyane

Traditional healer Samuel Makebeletane Tsela, 63 and his son Philasande Tsela, 28, have also been arrested in connection with the murder of the little girl, reports IOL.

They both appeared at the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Tuesday, 24 May and are facing the same charges as the other suspects. They will remain in police custody until 24 June, when they will appear at the Masoyi Periodical Court.

South Africans outraged by the murder of Bontle Mashiyane

Many South Africans feel that the justice system has failed Bontle Mashiyane by repeatedly releasing Hlongwe out on bail. Some people are calling for parole board proceedings to be reviewed.

@AswegenElvera said:

"I don't understand why this murderer was given parole? Is he going to be given bail or parole again?"

@MsKabzela said:

"Two-time parolee? Bontle Mashiane was failed by the system once again?! The parole system needs a review Nje! #justiceforbontle"

@Zamie8909 said:

"I so hate this damn parole thing."

@spokesmash said:

"These so-called Correctional Services must just be called prisons and inmates treated as prisoners! Many of those paroled have repeated proved nothing is being corrected there! Hence do not mind going in and out at random!"

@Waseem34789849 said:

"Sorry, baby girl, our justice system has failed you and many others. RIP. The struggle continues."

@Chloesmitten4 said:

"Parole boards! @PresidencyZA change all your parole boards ASAP."

@Nqobani_ml said:

"WEAK FLACID System!! What is the justice system even doing in SA!! Murderers taking vacations in cells only to step out & do it again! Nenzani nina..? We want the death penalty back! @RonaldLamola @SAPoliceService"

Congress of Traditional Leaders wants death penalty reinstated following gender-based violence rise

Briefly News previously reported that in the wake of gender-based violence and the rise in killings of children, the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa has called for the death penalty to be reinstated. The president of Contralesa, Chief Lameck Mokoena, said South Africa is becoming a banana republic.

His comments come after the death of a missing six-year-old girl, who was found raped and murdered. Three people were arrested in connection with Bontle Mashiyane’s death after her body was found mutilated.

Mokoena says many of the perpetrators are former convicts out on parole. During an interview with SABC News, he said the murders of women and children have gotten out of hand.

