T h e Economic Freedom Fighters will be marching to Mthatha Central Police Station for Namhla Mtwa who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend

h Mtwa is said to have been in an abusive relationship and was shot nine times outside her home in April

South Africans have shared their outrage over the murder of Mtwa on social media and are calling for justice

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MTHATHA - The Economic Freedom Fighters is among a few organisations that are planning to march to the Mthatha Central Police Station on Wednesday, 25 May for Namhla Mtwa who was brutally murdered in April.

The 35-year-old was shot nine times in her driveway in Mthatha and there have been allegations that her murder was at the hands of her partner because she was in an abusive relationship in April.

35-year-old was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend who has since denied the allegations. Images: @Thembisile_Q & Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans on social media have been outraged by the lack of arrests being made. According to SABC News, there were social media reports on Tuesday claiming that someone was killed in relation to Mtwa's murder, however, the Eastern Cape Police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana says that is not the case.

Mtwa's sister, Sanga Nozintahtu Mtwa posted various graphic pictures of Mtwa as proof that her sister was in an abusive relationship. She also posted text messages between Mtwa and her boyfriend, showing that Mtwa suffered in the relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The African National Congress will also be joining the march in demand of justice for Namhla Mtwa.

Namhla Mtwa's boyfriend says he is innocent

Speaking to News24, Major Mfesane Bhekizulu, who is an Eastern Cape businessman has denied the allegations that he is responsible for Mtwa's murder.

He stated that by targeting him, the residents of Mthatha are harming the case and the real perpetrator will get away with the crime.

Bhekizulu is currently out on R50 000 bail after he was arrested in connection to the murder of his employee Mxolisi Mthunjwa and injuring another employee Thmebela Somana in 2018. He is facing charges of attempted murder and premeditated murder.

South Africans wants arrests to be made in Namhla Mtwa's case

Public outrage in Mtwa's murder case continues to grow. Many South Africans feel like the justice system is failing women.

Here are some comments:

@TembsyMajija said:

"Morning @CyrilRamaphosa @GovernmentZA this is a reminder that we will not keep silent while you make sure that murderers are walking and breathing the same air as us. Please tell Bheki Cele we demand #justicefornamhla ow also we hate you for giving our murderers 8yr sentences "

@PortiaBaloyi6 said:

"Every day, every morning or evening I log in to Twitter and FB hoping to find an answer that something has been done to the perpetrator but I'm always disappointed and this continues to tear my heart into pieces #justicefornamhla"

@RONIN_JimNjAcK said:

"It takes a whole campaign and March to arrest one man who shot an unarmed girl after torturing her for over 15 years?? Hay fsek! #justicefornamhla"

Namhla Mtwa’s murder prompts calls for police to find her killer after sister makes plea for help

Briefly News previously reported that the ANC in the Eastern Cape has urged police to put an action plan in place to arrest the killer of Miss Namhla Mtwa.

The police have been told to launch a 72-hour plan to arrest the person who killed her after information was released on social media on Friday, 20 May.

The ruling party has called on the police to bring the full might of the law down on the suspect so that justice can be served according to SABC News.

Source: Briefly News