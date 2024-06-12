The family of a slain motorist, more than a year since their relative died in a hail of bullets, allegedly at the hands of police, is calling for justice after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested two Walmer police officers in Gqeberha in connection with the incident. Vuyolwethu Ndokweni was gunned down on 29 April last year when a late-night drive to the airport precinct turned into a chase. The officers appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and were released on R1000 bail each.

The relatives of a murdered man are seeking justice after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate arrested two officers for his alleged murder. Image: Getty, Sourced

GQEBERHA — A distraught family of a slain Nelson Mandela Bay motorist has expressed unhappiness over the handling of the case after their relative allegedly died at the hands of police.

Vuyolwethu Ndokweni was killed on 23 April last year when police tried to pull him over during a chase near the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport precinct.

Victim a breadwinner in his family

Ndokweni, a father of two and the sole breadwinner in his family had reportedly tried to shake them off, afraid of losing his job if he were arrested.

Police fired multiple shots at his vehicle until it came to a stop.

He sustained gunshot wounds to the back of the head and shoulder and was declared dead at the scene.

The incident was reported to Ipid as death resulting from police action.

Briefly News understands Ndokweni was, at the time, reportedly driving while intoxicated.

More than a year after the incident, on 11 June, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it had arrested two Crime Prevention Unit officers, Sergeant Fezeka Puwe and Constable Ayanda Nodolo, charging them with murder.

Police officers to have their day in court

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the police watchdog arrested Puwe and Nodolo on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

"They appeared in Gqeberha Magistrates' Court and were released on R1000 bail each," Shuping said.

The victim's father, Lamleli, 60, spoke to Briefly News about his family's heartbreak and his disappointment over the suspects' release on bail.

"This case has completely devastated our lives," he said.

"We have endured countless sleepless nights. However, as a family, we hope to see the suspects have their day in court while I am still alive.

"My son's death has affected us in more ways than one, among which was his usefulness in getting us around in his car.

"We are sore over these events, but, ultimately, we call for the long arm of the law to take its course.

"Through this, it should be clear that everyone is equal before the law."

