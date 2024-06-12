Former police officer Sizwe Cedric Khoza was sentenced to three life terms for murdering his wife and her two siblings after being insulted during a family dispute

Judge Ratshibvumo highlighted Khoza's cruelty and disgrace to the SAPS, denying parole for 25 years

The victims' family expressed relief at the verdict, labelling Khoza as evil

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

A cop who felt insulted after being called a "boy" during a family meeting to resolve a dispute with his wife has been handed 3 life sentences for murdering his wife and her siblings. Images: Supplied

Source: UGC

The family of slain siblings, Nomthandazo Mnisi, her sister Colisile Mnisi, 32, and their brother Dennis Mkhatshwa, 42, has described former officer Sizwe Cedric Khoza as a monster who should be locked away for good.

Mandla Mnisi, a relative of the slain victims, conveyed the family's approval of the verdict after Khoza was handed three life sentences for the brutal murders of his wife and her two siblings.

He stated that while their lost loved ones cannot be resurrected, the family feels relieved. He described the Mpumalanga police officer as a malicious individual who does not deserve freedom.

"This man is evil... he doesn't deserve to come back and live outside."

The day of the tragic event

Khosa said he was deeply insulted after being called a "boy" during a family meeting meant to resolve a domestic dispute.

See the video posted on X below:

He then fatally shot his wife in Sand River Trust, Hazyview, on 30 April 2023.

According to SowetanLive, the altercation erupted when Dennis Mkhatshwa referred to Khoza dismissively, causing him to fly into a rage.

Khoza retrieved his work firearm and returned to the meeting room, where he shot the three siblings.

Such officers are a disgrace to the force

During Tuesday's sentencing at the Mpumalanga High Court, Judge Vincent Takalani Ratshibvumo said the act revealed his cruelty.

The judge emphasized the severity of Khoza's actions and noted that his conduct was a disgrace to the SAPS.

"Rather than bringing pride to the police force, you alienated them through your actions. Your crimes were committed with extreme cruelty.

You did not seek a divorce despite numerous disagreements with your wife, which eventually led to you being accused. After reviewing all testimonies, the court finds no justification to lessen the prescribed sentences for these crimes. Therefore, the court finds you guilty on all three counts."

No parole until he's served 25 years

Judge Ratshibvumo ordered that Khoza would not be eligible for parole until he had served 25 years of his three life sentences, which will run concurrently.

This decision underscores the court's stance on the gravity of the crimes committed

In a statement, Monica Nyuswa, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, also spoke on the outcome.

She expressed satisfaction that the judge imposed the expected sentence, which she believes will deter others from considering breaking the law.

Mpumalanga woman sentenced to 20 years for killing police officer boyfriend after lover’s quarrel

Briefly News reported that a 30-year-old woman has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for the murder of her police officer boyfriend.

Zanele Mkhonto shot and killed her lover, Sergeant Mandlenkosi Thwala, with his service pistol in August 2022.

Mkhonto, who confessed to shooting Thwala after a lover's quarrel, pleaded guilty to the crime in November 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News