An anonymous social media user, Sphithiphithi Evaluator, says she is suing Bheki Cele for at least 10 million for unlawful arrest during the 2021 July unrest. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Instigator during the July unrrst

The commentator, was accused of using her X (formerly Twitter) account @_Africansoil to incite public violence amid the 2021 July unrest following former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment.

"He knows exactly what he did and how he broke the law. He caused the damage and never took any accountability, even after he was told his corrupt investigators were wrong and violated human rights.

"We are still coming for those working with evil former apartheid officers to target us and were allegedly paid millions of rands because....wait for it; " " imagine?

"Posting the truth on social media and sharing views makes people be intelligence officials?"

According to IOL, Sphithiphithi Evaluator was arrested in August 2021 at her home in Ekurhuleni by 10 plain-clothes officers who reportedly lacked a warrant.

They confiscated over 10 gadgets, including her children's devices, leaving the family traumatised. Despite an extensive search, no incriminating evidence was found.

Her arrest followed critical posts about President Cyril Ramaphosa and support for Zuma.

The case was dismissed in March 2022 by the Germiston Magistrate’s Court due to insufficient evidence, with the magistrate criticising the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for malicious prosecution.

The commentator alleges significant personal and familial harm from the incident, including Cele's defamation and the Hawks and NPA's leak of private information to journalists.

She intends to hold these entities accountable and seek justice through her legal action.

Source: Briefly News