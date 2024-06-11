An MK Party supporter railed against co-founder Jabulani Khumalo in a viral video on social media

The supporter criticised him for not being there during campaign sessions and claimed party members did not know him

South Africans called her out for her clip, which contained a lot of verbal expletives and colourful language

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed political coverage to Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years as a journalist in South Africa.

A Mkhonto weSizwe Party supporter's rant against Jabulani Khumalo went viral. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—A supporter of the MK Party expressed her sour displeasure with party founder Jabulani Khumalo, which received a lot of backlash.

MK supporter rails against Jabulani Khumalo

@MDNnewss posted a video of the woman's verbal attack against Khumalo. Khumalo has been in the news lately after the MK Party wrote to Parliament to remove his name from the party's list of candidates for the National Assembly. Khumalo has fought and filed an urgent application against the party, Parliament and Jacob Zuma.

In the clip, the woman criticises Khumalo. She says Khumalo was unknown, and members on the ground did not see his campaign for the party during door-to-door campaigning before the 2024 general elections. She also accused him of being an agent. Click on this link to view the video.

South Africans disappointed in the supporter

Netizens were displeased with the member's conduct and choice of words.

Nema Jnr said:

"The MK Party is a mess."

Ellnet Hope said:

"MK members are good in insulting and swearing. They're bitter."

Do Julio Dlamini said:

"This one must be arrested. This is a pure threat."

Malome G said:

"Fatherless language. She's just a drunkard."

Samuel Gumede asked:

"Is this the kind of people the MK attracts?"

Jabulani Khumalo's security crashes into car in viral video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Jabulani Khumalo's security guards crashed into a car allegedly belonging to an MK Party supporter.

The incident took place after Khumalo appeared outside the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, and supporters attacked his security car, throwing objects at it.

As the guards were trying to escape, the car hit another car, angering the supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News