The Mpumalanga High Court sentenced a woman for killing her husband after an argument over a radio

The woman was sentenced to 20 years after she fatally stabbed her spouse because he refused to turn the volume down during a party

South Africans think she should serve life imprisonment for such a horrific crime

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with 'CA' in the subject line.

South Africans were left perplexed after a woman killed her husband over loud music. Images: Caspar Benson and VEAM Visuals

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA – A woman from Mpumalanga was sentenced to 20 years after killing her husband in an argument that went fatally wrong. The couple was fighting over loud music when the woman killed her man.

Woman sentenced to 20 years

According to TimesLIVE, 41-year-old Thembi Simelani from Daantjie killed her husband, Thulani Vilakazi. The couple had hosted a party in January last year. The guests left, and when she asked her husband to switch the radio off, he refused. The two got into a verbal argument, spiralling out of control.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The woman stabbed her husband fatally, and when her children came to investigate the ruckus, they found their father on the floor. By the time the ambulance arrived, he was already dead.

The state prosecutor, Advocate Zwelethu Mata, slammed the woman for committing domestic violence against her husband, which led to her killing him. Mata also said the woman left her two children orphaned because she was going to prison while their father was dead.

South Africans demand life sentence

South Africans on Facebook were shaken by the woman's crime and demanded she get a life sentence.

Mbekelezi Mkhwase Mendlula said:

"It wasn't just about the loud music he played."

Buyelekhay Chuma Jamnda said:

"I suspect the man serially abused her."

Owen Chiama asked:

"Why 20 years? She deserves life imprisonment."

Pius Justinian Mashaba remarked:

"Kids now have to suffer by losing both their parents."

Babalo Barbs Cumbe:

"Yoh."

Soshanguve woman sentenced to life for killing husband

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Soshanguve and her boyfriend were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her husband.

The woman plotted the death of her husband with her boyfriend and roped other accomplices in, including the boyfriend's grandson.

The woman was given life imprisonment plus 38 years, while her boyfriend was given life. A third accomplice was given life plus 45 years.

Source: Briefly News