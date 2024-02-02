A woman from Soshanguve and her boyfriend were sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in prison after killing her husband

The woman was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 38 years, her boyfriend was sentenced to life imprisonment, and a third accomplice was given life plus 45 years for his role

This was after they plotted and killed the woman's husband, who she was married to for 25 years

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A woman and her boyfriend from Soshanguve have been sentenced by the Pretoria High Court to live out the remainder of their lives behind bars after planning and brutally murdering her husband. The judge condemned the woman's actions, who said that her love for her boyfriend blinded her.

Woman plans and kills her husband

According to the National Prosecuting Authority's regional spokesperson for the Gauteng division, Lumka Mahanjana, Marriod Ndebele, her boyfriend Piet Tlowaye and a member of the Community Policing Forum, Tshepo Frans Kekana, plotted to kill her husband of 25 years.

They roped Tlowaye's grandson, Piet Monyai, in to kill her husband. Monyai, Tlowaye and Ndebele bought a firearm for R750.00 in June 2019. Four days later, Kekana and Monyai went to her house, where they shot and killed her husband. Ndebele told them to take some of her husband's belongings to make it look like they were robbed.

She was driven by love: Judge

Ndebele was arrested four days later at her house, and her accomplices were arrested two days after she was arrested. During the proceedings, the prosecutor, Advocate Ronnie Sibanda, revealed that Monyai was previously convicted and served time for rape and robbery. Judge Portia Phahlane condemned their actions and said that Ndebele was driven by blind love to commit a crime, slamming them for having no remorse.

SA congratulated the court on the sentence

Netizens commenting on the Facebook post clapped for the sentence.

Xolela Xhasa said:

"Good."

Thabiso Lebea was stunned.

"Yah neh. Be married to someone for 25 years and have it end like this."

Lorinda Gey Van Pittius congratulated the prosecutor.

"Well done, Ronnie!"

Andile Mehlonyosi was amazed.

"Wow!"

Tumi Madiba exclaimed:

"I hope it's not concurrent sentences."

