Pieter Groenewald, who is accused of setting his dog on one of his employees, was previously convicted of a double murder

Groenewald killed two men in 1990 in what was believed to be a road rage incident

He fled the country and returned in the 2000s, where he served time for the murders before being released on parole

Pieter Groenewald once committed two murders when he killed two people in 1990. Images: @LirandzuThemba/X and Douglas Sacha/ Getty Images

Pieter Groenewald, one of the men accused of setting a dog on his employee after accusing him of being drunk on duty, is not a first-time offender. He was previously convicted of killing two men in 1990 and fled the country to avoid persecution before returning a decade later.

Groenewald has a prior murder conviction

According to SowetanLIVE, Groenewald was previously convicted of killing Prince Makena and Simon Koba in 1990 execution-style during what was thought to be a road rage incident. Gorenewald and his son are currently charged with the attempted murder of Veneruru Kavari after he allegedly set his dog on him. A video of the incident went viral and he was arrested days after the incident. His bail hearing was postponed.

He was a SADF commander

This is not the first time he got in trouble with the law. It was revealed that Groenewald was a colonel for the former South African Defence Force and his father, Tienie, was a chief director for the SADF intelligence unit during apartheid. Groenewald drove from a shooting range in 1990 with his associate when they passed a Nissan with three men inside.

Groenwald killed 2 men, injured 1

The car stopped, and the passengers accused Groenewald of throwing a stone at the car. Groenewald pulled his gun out and started shooting them. He killed Makena and Koba instantly, and a third man, Xavier Lekgoate, managed to escape. Groenewald's commander gave him R187,000, and he fled to Portugal, returning in 2002.

Netizens call for justice

Siuthb Africans on Facebook demanded that he face the music.

Dean Mohale wrote:

"He must be jailed for life."

Tebogo Pula remarked:

"Now he will face the music."

Mashegoanej Wa-ga Ramoloto suggested:

"Two life sentences plus 10 years in prison. 30 years, and no chance of parole."

Tshesevhe AJ Avha exclaimed:

"Our justice system will release him to commit more murders."

Zukisani Mkunqwana added:

"He will be kept in solitary confinement in prison, whereas other murderers are locked in a cell together."

