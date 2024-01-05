PioTrans' business rescue practitioner obtained a court order preventing 179 employees from engaging in an unauthorised strike at Johannesburg's Rea Vaya bus service

The strike originated from a dispute over the annual bonus, which was suggested to be split into two payments and subjected to taxation

The court has called on employees and unions to justify on March 7 why an interim order declaring the strike as unprotected should not be made final

The business rescue practitioner for PioTrans, the operator of Johannesburg's bus rapid transport service Rea Vaya, secured an order prohibiting 179 employees from participating in an unauthorised strike and continuing to picket at the company's premises.

The strike, initiated by the workers on January 3, 2024, stemmed from a disagreement over the annual bonus payment, which was proposed to be divided into two installments and subjected to taxation.

According to TimesLIVE, Mahier Tayob assumed the role of the business rescue practitioner for PioTrans in December, following a court application by creditors alleging maladministration due to outstanding debts.

The Labour Court further issued an interdict against employees, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, preventing them from obstructing access to Rea Vaya premises in Dobsonville, Soweto.

The court's interim order, prohibiting employees from engaging in an unlawful strike and disrupting Rea Vaya's business, takes immediate effect pending the business rescue practitioner's application. Additionally, the court has summoned employees and unions to present reasons on March 7 regarding why an interim order declaring the strike as unprotected should not be finalised.

Rea Vaya operator placed under business rescue

According to EWN, Rea Vaya bus operator, PioTrans, has officially entered the business rescue process. Earlier this year, a creditor sought to claim a portion of the fleet owed to them due to outstanding debt.

Following claims of maladministration, the creditor then brought the matter to the High Court in Johannesburg. Subsequently, the court approved the decision to place PioTrans under business rescue.

