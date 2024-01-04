The Department of Correctional Services has asserted that parolees, including Oscar Pistorius, cannot give media interviews to protect their crime victims

Under the category of "general parole conditions" defined by the department, Pistorius is restricted from participating in media interviews

Pistorius is anticipated to persist in attending programs addressing gender-based violence and engaging in anger management therapy

Upon his release on parole, convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius will be prohibited from engaging with the media. Image: Pool

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Correctional Services has stated that individuals on parole, including Oscar Pistorius, are prohibited from conducting media interviews to safeguard the victims of their crimes.

Pistorius fatally shot his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day in 2013. Subsequently, he was convicted of murder and received a 13-year and five-month sentence for the offence.

Following numerous unsuccessful attempts, Pistorius secured parole in November of last year and is set to be released tomorrow, January 5, 2024.

He will be subject to what the department terms as "general parole conditions," which stipulate that he is prohibited from conducting media interviews.

Speaking to EWN, Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson for Correctional Services, emphasises the constant need to safeguard the victims of crime.

"In certain instances, statements or questions from individuals may venture into sensitive territory. Therefore, to ensure the protection of both crime victims and parolees, we maintain the stance that they should refrain from engaging with the media."

Oscar Pistorius is restricted from participating in media interviews., restriction to the magisterial district of Waterkloof, mandatory therapy, and participation in community service.

Nxumalo further mentioned that parolees are actively encouraged to seek work.

Mzansi has mixed reactions to the situation

Jane Gee noted with frustration:

"He should also be restricted from making any money from this dreadful crime by writing a book."

Siya Zwele mentioned:

"After serving his punishment, he gets to be deprived of that freedom of expression which includes media but why release him in the first place?"

Honorable Davuso expressed:

"Don't allow him to have a date on Valentine's Day."

Oscar Pistorius set for low-key parole

Like other parolees, Oscar Pistorius will likely have a designated official overseeing his actions, including job searches and potential relocations. Additionally, Pistorius is expected to continue participating in anger management therapy and educational programs addressing gender-based violence.

June Steenkamp, Reeva Steenkamp's mother, initially doubted Pistorius's rehabilitation but withdrew her opposition to his final parole application upon confirmation of his eligibility.

