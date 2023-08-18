Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, who is serving a 13-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, is making a new parole bid

This time around, Reeva's parents will not be opposing Pistorius' Constitutional Court application

Some South Africans believe Pistorius served enough time and should be allowed to go home

QBERBHA - Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius' latest bid to get out of prison will not be opposed by his victim, Reeva Steenkamp's family.

Reeva Steenkamp's parents will be celebrating her 40th birthday on 19 August as her killer, Oscar Pistorius, tries to get parole. Images: Marco Longari & Phill Magakoe

Oscar Pistorius takes parole bid to ConCourt

The Steenkamp legal representative, Tania Koen, told SABC News that Reeva's parents have no intention of opposing Pistorius Constitutional Court application. Pistorius' parole application was denied earlier this year.

Koen explained that she received Pistorius' application at her office because she represents Reeva's parents, June and Barry Steenkamp.

She said her parents have no intention of opposing the application because they are focused on celebrating Reeva's 40th birthday on Saturday, 19 August.

Pistorius is currently serving a 13-year sentence for killing his girlfriend on Valentine's Day in 2013. The former athlete alleged that he shot through the door four times because he believed there was an intruder.

He was initially convicted of culpable homicide, but the ruling was later overturned, and he was convicted of murder in 2017, reports News24.

Mzansi weighs in on Oscar Pistorius' parole bid

Pamela N. Mlata said:

"It doesn't change the fact that he murdered Reeva in cold blood, which will haunt him for the rest of his sorry life. He can be paroled, but his soul is heavily laden with what he did."

Thabang Mishack Maloka said:

"There are a lot of murderers walking free and a lot of innocent people locked up, let him free."

Skhumbuzo Sheddy Ngcamba said:

"The Steenkamps are too empathic to Oscar I'd let him lose parole hopes till he tells the truth. The family will now have to settle for the lie he constantly tells about what really transpired in his home."

Moloko Shaun Maphologela said:

"You have done your time, boy, you can now go home, and I hope you have learned a thing or two."

Walter Siphugu commented:

"Flabba's killer got parole, why can't he?"

Amara Nègra La Bèllè said:

"That's better. It will make them move on and heal. The back and forth will cost them their sanity."

What happened to Pistorius' luxury murder house?

