Former athlete Oscar Pistorius's house in Silver Woods Estate in Pretoria is currently being rented out

Mining consultant Louwtjie Louwrens bought the house for R4.5 million after the fatal shooting of Reeva Steenkamp

Pistorius was denied parole on 31 March on the basis that he was not eligible for early release

PRETORIA - Former Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius has been topping trending lists since his failed parole bid on Friday, 31 March.

Oscar Pistorius's Silver Woods house is being rented out. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Naturally, South African's curiosity has been piqued, and many citizens have wondered what happened to his luxury Silver Woods Estate house.

Mining in consultant buys Oscar Pistorius's house

The four-bedroom house was sold to mining consultant Louwtjie Louwrens for R4.5 million a year after Pistorius fatally shot his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

The luxury house is currently under investor ownership, and an estate agent involved in the sale of the house confirmed that Louwrens is renting it out to tenants, TimesLIVE reported.

Oscar Pistorius sentenced to 13 years for murder of Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius faced a parole board last week in a bid for early release on his 13-year prison sentence.

The former athlete admitted to killing Steenkamp but has maintained his innocence, claiming he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder.

Pistorius was initially found guilty of culpable homicide and sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in 2016. The sentence was increased when the Supreme Court of Appeal upgraded the charge to murder in 2017.

Oscar Pistorius denied parole

The parole board denied Pistorious' early release because the former athlete had not served enough of his sentence.

In the South African justice system, inmates are automatically eligible for parole after serving half their sentence.

The former Paralympic champion will be granted a new parole hearing in August 2024, News24 reported.

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents not ready to forgive Oscar Pistorius, said he should get life in prison sentence

In another story, Briefly News reported that the family of Reeva Steenkamp revealed that they would be rejecting Oscar Pistorius's parole bid on 31 March.

Pistorius has been serving his prison sentence since 2016 for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. The Paralympian shot the model on 14 February 2014 and claimed he thought she was an intruder.

According to IOL, Reeva's father, Barry, said Pistorius refuses to admit that he shot Reeva deliberately. The father reportedly faced his daughter's murderer during a rehabilitation programme for parole candidates. He said:

"I told Oscar directly tha,t he shot my daughter deliberately, and he denied it. He stuck to his story that he thought it was an intruder. After all these years we are still waiting for him to admit he did it in anger. That is all we wanted.

