Rea Vaya workers went on strike and prevented buses from hitting the road

The employees are allegedly involved in a labour dispute, and it isn’t clear what it is

South Africans slammed Rea Vaya and said that it has become unreliable and should be shut down

Rea Vaya workers prevented buses from leaving the dept. SA slammed it as useless. Images: City of Joburg/ Facebook and Carlos Barquero/ Getty Images

Rea Vaya bus drivers stopped working on 3 January, preventing buses from leaving the depot. This is because workers are disputing with PioTrans over labour-related issues. It’s unclear what these issues are, but what is clear is that the buses are not working.

Rea Vaya buses prevented from leaving depot

According to TimesLIVE, workers prevented the buses from leaving the dept by blocking the exit point. The City of Joburg called on residents to use other forms of transport. The strike is part of Rea Vaya’s woes.

PioTrans was placed under administration

PioTrans, the company that operates Rea Vaya, was recently placed under administration after maladministration and funds mismanagement. Mahier Tayob was placed as the company’s business rescuer after the board was dissolved due to outstanding debts that ran into the tens of millions, including a tax debt of over R50 million. PioTrans was also ordered to pay Litsmaiso an unpaid debt.

SA dislikes Rea Vaya and Joburg

Netizens on Facebook declared that Rea Vaya has become an unrealisable form of transport.

Desiré van der Merwe said:

“JHB is a total disaster. We allowed too many foreigners to invade and destroy the beautiful city. Come on, let's use 2024 to change it.”

Bongani Mgubela was not happy.

“The most unreliable form of transport in Joburg. Close it once.”

Justine Moluvhedzi added:

“The city has collapsed. Even the street affected by the recent explosion will take five years to fix.”

China Phahlane remarked:

“Buses are a problem, Salaries are also a problem.”

Kaveshnar Palavar exclaimed:

“This is what you get for working with freeloaders. Johannesburg Metro Police Department, your job i to stop this blockade and protect city assets.”

