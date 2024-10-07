Former Springbok winger Bryan Habana has called the current Springbok team the best he has ever seen after their 2024 Rugby Championship title win

The 41-year-old Habana said he admires coach Rassie Erasmus and the achievements he has made with the squad, which includes back-to-back World Cup titles

Local rugby fans agreed with Habana on social media as they believe the current Bok side is the best team in the world

Springbok legend Bryan Habana called Rassie Erasmus' squad the 'best Springboks side we have ever seen' after they won the 2024 Rugby Championship title.

Habana admires the Bok squad and has praised coach Erasmus for building a record-breaking side.

The 41-year-old backed Pieter Steph du Toit in winning the World Rugby Player of the Year Award and congratulated Eben Etzebeth, who became the most capped Bok ever.

Bryan Habana praised the Boks

The Boks celebrated their Rugby Championship title on their Twitter (X) profile:

According to SportsBoom, Habana, who is on the list of Boks with their own charity foundations, said the side has been on good form and could have finished the season unbeaten.

Habana said:

"Just looking at what this Springboks team as a collective has done over the last six years under Rassie in charge, undoubtedly the best Springboks side we have ever seen. How they kicked on from the World Cup [2023], yes, there was the disappointing loss to Ireland and Argentina. Nevertheless, this side has broken records and done what no other Springbok team has done."

Fans agree with Habana

Local rugby fans praised the Boks on social media, calling the side the best team in the world and saying they are proud fans.

Steve McFarland is a fan:

"Congratulations team South Africa for winning the Rugby Championship."

Tesh Blackbaas admires the Boks:

"The number one team in the world!"

Jason Raath has respect for the Boks:

"Congrats to our green & gold boys. You legends!"

Godfree Makwarela is a proud fan:

"Back-to-back world champions."

Jennifer Kruse backs the Boks:

"We are the champions. All I can say is that I am very proud of our team."

