A man from England made a video about why he acts as though he dislikes the South African rugby team

The gent in the video explained his thought process behind always being spicy when it comes to South Africa

Mzansi netizens cracked jokes after watching the English TikTok creator's explanation for loving the rivalry between England and South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The Rugby World Cup 2023 has many in their feels on the internet. The Springboks won their seminal final match against England, which caused a ruckus.

A TikTok video by an England rugby fan went viral as he explained why he likes making fun of the Springboks. Image: @kieranrhyswilliams

Source: UGC

One creator from England was especially vocal, insisting he had beef with South Africa's rugby team. The gent made a TikTok video setting the record straight about his true feeling when it comes to SA.

Man loves beef between SA and England

A TikTokker @kieranrhyswilliams posted a video explaining his passion for supporting England against Springboks in the Rugby World Cup. In the video, he explained that he does not hate South Africa. Instead, he enjoys the online back-and-forth with other rugby fans.

Watch his video:

SA roasts English rugby fan

Mzansi netizens had many jokes about the English rugby fan. Many wrote that they were convinced he was never mean-spirited when he participated in the online rugby rivalry between England and South Africa. Others insisted that New Zealand is the Bokke's true competition in rugby.

Watch the video that landed him in hot water before:

Shevonne commented:

"I never thought of England as the Springboks' biggest rival. I always thought of NZ as our rival."

grandma sedi added:

"Kieran is just a shy Springbok superfan."

user057622 wrote:

"It seems like the rivalry is one-sided."

katlegochabangu said:

"Ok, Kieran, you’ve convinced us. It's fine. We will adopt you, you are an honorary South African now."

gofaone.02 joked:

"I have grown to like this guy, you know.

Lxvngz!?! added:

"Hello, umm… England thinks South Africa is the biggest rival, but it’s not… It’s New Zealand, so I’m sorry you're wrong…Again."

Springboks has SA buzzing

South Africa's rugby team has made the country proud with their performance throughout the Rugby World Cup 2023. The Bokke had South Africans shutting down streets in celebration.

World Rugby clears Mbonambi of wrongdoing

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby cleared Springboks player Bongi Mbonambi of all allegations of racism against him. The rugby body said no evidence was found to prove that Mbonambi used a racial slur against England player Tom Curry.

Netizens were unmoved by this news as they knew he was not guilty and saw no need to celebrate what was evident.

World Rugby released a statement on their website that cleared Mbonambi of any wrongdoing. The governing body pointed out that after considering all the available evidence, there was not enough evidence to charge Mbonambi with using a racial slur. They also noted that Curry made the allegations in good faith.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News