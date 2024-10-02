"You Are Lucky": Nurse Gives Doctor a Chance, Couple's Love Story Touches SA

A young nurse shared her love story of how she gave a doctor a chance, and her video left many people in awe

The stunner revealed that she was told not to trust doctors but went with her gut feeling and gave it a try

The hun's love story inspired social media users as they flooded the comments section with compliments

One South African woman shared her touching love story that left many people with warm and fuzzy feelings.

A lady flexed her love story with a doctor in a TikTok video. Image: @lethu_ns

Source: TikTok

Nurse gives a doctor a chance and shows off lobola

The stunner, who goes by the handle @lethu_ns, gave her viewers a glimpse into her love life. The young babe revealed that she decided to take a risk on love by giving a doctor a chance, and little did she know it would end up in a lifetime commitment.

@lethu_ns shared that people within her surroundings warned her not to give it a try as "post comserve," but went along with her gut feeling and took on the relationship. In the process, @lethu_ns fell in love with her prince charming and had a happy ending as she flexed her lobola and her hubby's wedding bands.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video of the nurse and doctor's sweet love story below:

South Africans love the nurse's love story

Mzansi netizens gushed over the woman's happy ending with her doctor bae as they headed to the comments section to shower them with congratulatory messages.

Keitu0508 said:

"Congratulations, girl."

QueenLanda added:

"Whatever prayer you said, I also receive it."

Mophepeng wrote:

"Me following you because love stories in the health sector excite me. Congratulations, Dr."

K shared:

"Married to a doctor too, amazing."

Aliciahaugust expressed:

"You are very lucky. Labantu bafikisa ama commserve kabi."

Love gone wrong: SA woman ends up in hospital after giving love a chance

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady in Mzansi had a wild encounter after giving love a chance. The babe shared her story on TikTok, and it went viral online.

Love is beautiful, but it can also turn out to be a nightmare, and it was just the case for this woman who goes by the TikTok handle @lowkeyamo. The hun was finally happy that she found her prince charming and could live happily ever after, but things took a quick turn for the worse after her bae showed her flames.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News