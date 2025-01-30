A woman eagerly awaited her custom-made dress from a local designer but was shocked when she received an unfinished white gown

The lady shared that she waited for two months and dealt with endless back-and-forths with the designer in a video she shared on TikTok

The clip attracted numerous comments from social media users, who took to the comment section to express their amusement and thanked the lady for the warning

A frustrated lady showed what she ordered and what she got from a lady in Johannesburg. Image: @roseylace205

A local woman was expecting a beautifully crafted maxi dress when she made an order to a local designer after seeing it on her socials but got frustrated when the long-awaited dress order turned into a fashion disaster.

The woman shared her experience with the cheeky designer on TiTok under her handle @roseylace205, gaining massive views, likes and comments from social media users who were disappointed with the dress they saw.

What she ordered vs what she got

The clip shared by @roseylace205 starts by showing an elegant lime maxi dress before moving to show the TikTok user's white dress that looks unfinished and big. In the caption, the lady shares that she had to wait for two months to get her order adding that there were many back-and-forths in the process.

She adds that she had to send back the first dress that she received and got the one she shared on her TikTok.

Watch the video below:

SA comforts the lady

The video went viral, with many social media users finding humour in the situation, refusing to believe the dress had been sewn by a designer. Many shared similar experiences with the same designer and some revealed they had waited for months for their orders, only to give up after not receiving the items.

User @Stacey said:

"Yhooo yeses this girl is a total scam I once ordered an intern from her and got it after weeks 😭😭😂😂 jeeer that time it had loose threads all of over! 💔💔 This girl hates us 😂😂."

User @Andile added:

"She once disappointed my friend on her graduation day 😩😩."

User @Tsholofelo shared:

"Oh babes you’re not the only one. Also, she’s soo rude yoh 😭."

User @Zakithi Zungu♾️ commented:

"😩😩😩 It’s not even the same material! 💔."

User #OrgViz 🫙said:

"Yoh! They did you down dirty my sister 😭😭."

User @Mgorgino 🦄 added:

"I feel like we must come together as Wisani’s victims and do a strike outside her complex. She doesn’t care this girl and she must get cancelled!"

