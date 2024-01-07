A beautiful young woman has captured attention online after she caught two chickens in her arms

The sis rocked a stunning yellow dress, but still managed to lure and capture the animals with her bare hands

While some people admired her unique skill, others thought she was cruel for taking a video of herself catching the chickens, which were later eaten

A stunning young lady posted a video of herself catching two live chickens in her arms.

Belindagwala is an expert in catching chickens. Image: Belindagwala.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram, got a ton of attention from netizens who had mixed reactions to the scene.

Young lady catches chickens in dress

Gorgeous Belindagwala wore a lovely yellow dress and showed how she easily lured the animals towards her with chicken feed, before stalking and capturing two of them.

She then took snaps with the chickens before the video cut to a scene of a braai.

Here is the video:

People react to woman with chickens

Many people were impressed that the babe was able to easily capture the chickens.

Others found her actions to be cruel and traumatic for the animals.

Here are some top reactions:

Mabundarhandzu was concerned about the chicken:

“If you don't feel guilty after killing a chicken, you’re a murderer.”

mr._.thugger reacted:

“If she can’t do this, she’s not worthy.”

blackdiesel_ joked:

“The momma chickens tell the baby chickens, ‘the dress lady is coming’, whenever they misbehave.”

chezzo_x shared their opinion:

“If she can’t catch a chicken, I don’t want her.”

Hlonimbina found the scene humorous:

“It’s always the photoshoot that finishes me.”

Baballlwaa added:

“I bet those chickens panic whenever you are around.”

mosphine1 reacted:

“Girl, you look just like your sister, Phindile.”

nk_dez said:

“Those chickens are probably like, ‘oh gosh, she’s home again’.”

