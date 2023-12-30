A beautiful lady in Durban posted a TikTok video where she showed off all her year-end purchases at Mr Price

The sis had the best looks and while she didn’t have a try-on haul, her outfits and makeup products had people in love

Many netizens loved her looks and inquired about which Mr Price sold the items she showed off

A gorgeous lady in Durban posted a TikTok video as she showed off cool items she bought at the popular South African retailer, Mr Price.

Shivineer did a cool Mr Price haul. Image: Shivineer.

Source: TikTok

TikTok user, Shivineer had the best finds. From makeup brushes, self-care goodies, clothing, and more.

Mr Price haul wows many

The beautiful lady noted that she would not be making any more purchases for 2023.

She also captioned her post:

“Okay, I am definitely done for the year. I will not be shopping in January either.”

Here is the video:

Reactions to lady’s haul

Many people were fascinated by the items the babe purchased.

Others wanted to know specifically which branch she bought the items at and complimented some tops she picked up.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Ela reacted:

“Hi, I love that navy top you are wearing. Where did you buy that from? It’s so cute.”

commented:

“Running to Mr price after watching your haul.”

Tashy P wrote:

“To me from me. You are the best.”

Sofia remarked:

“Hello. Can you please let me know which Mr Price you went to? I love the white crop top.”

︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎ said:

“Please make a video of the try-on.”

Woman’s clothing haul wows

