This young woman was beaming with pride and gratitude as she got ready to start the first day of her dream job. She gave all the glory to God for this win.

This woman thanked God for opening the doors that led to her dream job. Image: @kefiloe_maryliz

Some would think that being South Africa's Miss Commonwealth is the dream, but not for this boss babe.

Woman thanks God for opening doors

Twitter user @kefiloe_maryliz snapped a stunning selfie before she set off on the first day of her dream job. She put her future in the hands of God and waited for Him to work His magic.

Sharing the picture, dressed to impress and filled with gratitude, she gave thanks to God for making this possible.

“Small girl, big God! Day one of my new job at one of my dream companies. God did! ”

Mzansi claps for the young lady

The comment section was filled with well wishes from friends, family and total strangers who also sent messages of congratulations. The support was truly heartwarming.

Read some of the kindness:

@Faith_Baloyi said:

“Congratulations doll ❤️❤️”

@thulile__ clapped:

“Loveee this for you, my friend ❤️”

@BrimOnDecks_ loved the vibe:

“That smile says a lot , congratulations, boo ❤”

@Tebo_Mphahlele said:

“Congratulations, beautiful ❤️”

Stunning woman celebrates graduation and bagging dream job

Briefly News reported that a local woman is inspiring Mzansi with her touching story, sharing how she overcame many hardships to eventually graduate and bag her dream job.

The stunner's name is Lerato Motlhabi. Her story was shared by the popular student forum Varsity World, which made sure to highlight the beauty's many achievements.

The proud student has come a long way since her dark days battling depression and self-doubt. But she's thanked got for getting her through the challenging times, attributing most of her success to lots of faith and prayer.

