A TikTok video capturing an amazing house in a rural area that's a carbon copy of the home across the street

The talented architecture responsible for designing both houses shared the unbelievable clip on the platform

Netizens marvelled at the gorgeous houses and nit-picked the difference in the comments section

TikTok video of similar houses on the same street grabbed the netizen's attention. Image: @archimoves

A fascinating TikTok video is making waves, showing two similar houses on the same street.

The architectural genius behind these remarkable homes @archimoves took to the popular platform to unveil the uncanny resemblance.

TikTok users spot differences

The video quickly drew the attention of netizens, who couldn't help but be awestruck by the breathtaking houses.

As they marvelled at the stunning designs, eagle-eyed viewers couldn't resist pointing out subtle differences between the two houses.

Rural houses go TikTok viral

The unexpected charm of these rural gems has turned them into an online sensation, proving that beauty can be found in the most unexpected places.

Watch the video below:

Netizens admire architecture's talent

The clip sparked a lively discussion in the comments section with some people appreciating the architecture's talent.

@camie_arie posted:

"Every time I pass by, I'm always admiring those houses."

@zoeyrose020 shared:

"The same thing happened to us. They even copied our paint."

@shalommainuka mentioned:

"More people to look up to as a student architect."

@hannah_mind_ur_manners added:

"I now know where I am buying my house."

@ossie260 wrote:

"No actually it’s not neighbours but the land planning department. I am not sure whether people know that the neighbour determines the value."

@marlakapichira highlighted:

"They are not the same."

@crypto_tedd commented:

"This is fire bro."

Woman shows house built with R4,900 salary

