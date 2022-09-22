A loving mother residing in the Eastern Cape is grinding hard to make money to care for her family members

The hard-working lady washes laundry to make ends meet and is proud to be making an honest living

Commenting on a post that honoured the lovely momma, Facebook users expressed how proud they were of how determined the lady is to put food on the table

One loving mom from the Eastern Cape is ensuring that her kids are fed and washes clothing to make money.

Nikita Mentjies noted that she started her business venture after struggling to find employment. But instead of licking her wounds, the hard-working woman rolled up her sleeves and made a plan – quite literally!

The doting momma has been honoured in a Facebook post by Briefly News which read:

“A hardworking woman started her own hustle washing clothes to feed her family.”

The post continued with a quote from Nikita:

“I started this because there were no job opportunities, and I needed to put food on the table for my family.”

So many Mzansi social media users were proud of the lady’s hard work. However, others were concerned about the trolley she used to transport the clothing:

Mpho Mbatha said:

“Now that’s my kind of a woman, indeed. She thinks out of the box.”

Namane Ya Tholo reacted:

“Keep up the good work, sister. Those who want to know about the trolley, it's God's plan.”

Thabo Motloung Phali added:

“I used to do that for a living as well while in Orlando. God bless her hustle.”

Marcia Leseilane Mokgoatjane wrote:

“She stole the Shoprite trolley too.”

