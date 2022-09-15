One determined woman from Gauteng is working hard to put food on the table and create a good life

Teboho Ntseare runs a business, selling porridge from door to door in her community of Katlehong

Commenting on a post on Facebook honouring the innovative woman, social media peeps noted that they were impressed with her hustle

An innovative woman from Gauteng is grinding hard to make money and started a unique venture selling porridge in her township of Katlehong.

Teboho Ntseare makes yummy porridge. Image: Teboho Ntseare/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Teboho Ntseare certainly seems like a lady who doesn’t simply wait for opportunities to fall in her lap and is striving to create a better life for herself, waking up early in the morning to serve her customers.

The determined woman was honoured in a Facebook post by Kasi Hustlers, which read:

“Teboho Ntseare has started her own unique business of selling hot soft sour porridge door to door in her kasi of Katlehong.”

Commenting on the post, social media peeps quickly expressed how proud they were of Teboho for making things happen for herself.

Let’s take a peek at some top reactions:

Simbongile Cranic Duma is wowed:

“A woman who's a hustler always grabs my attention, big ups, my sister, may God bless your hustle.”

Tonice Xiluva Mathebula Nyathi is impressed:

“The healthiest breakfast. That is my family's fave. What a brilliant idea.”

Gladys Mapalesa reacted:

“Push up that business, my sister. It’s not a start, it’s a success. May God bless you and give you strength.”

Nchabeleng Candice Ramatla wrote:

“Halala, baby. I don't eat soft porridge, but this one? Anytime.

Thulerh Smiley added:

“Craving it. I wish someone sold it here in Durban.”

Source: Briefly News