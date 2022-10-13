A beautiful woman from Durban has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate some of her big wins for 2022

Thus far, the young lady has obtained a whole Master of Business Administration with distinction, landed a new job, moved to a new city and achieved many more victories

The go-getter celebrated her accomplishments on the socials and received warm wishes from social media users

An intelligent and beautiful young lady from Durban is over the moon about all her achievements for 2022.

Ntandoyenkosi Dlamini has achieved so much in 2022. Image: Ntandoyenkosi Dlamini/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The good sis celebrated her big wins on LinkedIn after bagging a Master of Business Administration from MANCOSA with distinction, landing a new job and moving to a new city, among other accomplishments.

Ntandoyenkosi Dlamini shared some photos from her graduation day online, with her post captioned:

“2022 wins. Achieved SANAS accreditation in Newcastle Lab. Got a new job. Moved to another city. Obtained a master’s degree with distinction. Peace. I truly am my ancestors’ wildest dreams. God has been amazing.”

Lovely well-wishes flooded her post, with many people eager to celebrate her big wins with her. In true Mzansi fashion, peeps didn’t hesitate to honour her.

Here are some of the top reactions from LinkedIn users:

Sibusiso Ntuli said:

“Congratulations, sister. So, you have your own lab?”

Tsakani Mawela added:

“Inspiring! I will holler at you next year when I am doing my master’s. You are an inspiration.”

Thabang Segalwe reacted:

“Well deserved.”

Lilly Moabi wrote:

“Wow, truly amazing. Congratulations, dear!”

Gcina Mbongwa is super proud:

“Well done, sis.”

Sithembiso Thabiso Ngubane is wowed:

“Well done, our pioneer.”

