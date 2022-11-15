A heavily armed group of men surrounded a convoy of supercars in a clip that had Mzansi peeps discussing flexing

The vehicles on display are incredibly pricey, with two Ferraris, a Porsche, and a Bently being visible

South Africans were not impressed by the clip and talked about how wasteful and unfun this type of display of wealth is

Some folks like to show off, and a video highlighting armed men surrounding supercars shows how much flexing Mzansi peeps can partake in.

Some heavily armed men accompanied fancy supercars, and Mzansi peeps found it trashy. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

The convoy in the clip posted by @kulanicool shows two Ferraris, a Porsche, and a Bentley, among the many other fancy cars. The Twitter post didn't impress Mzansi peeps at all, and most of them found it trashy.

Futility in flexing

Most peeps focused on the heavily armed men, while some even pointed out that they might not be efficiently trained to operate them. Nonetheless, some folks also pointed out that this type of flexing isn't fun because partying with big guns around isn't too safe.

The clip then pans to the dudes sitting around in all white with many bottles of alcohol sitting on the table, which later leads to a party with a DJ. Peeps didn't see the point in the displays of wealth. See the comments below:

@UncleLebo mentioned:

"These dudes with Rifles don’t have any tactical training whatsoever. They are just there as props."

@Tshepo591694751 said:

"What’s amazing about going out to a place only to see men in heavy-fire weapons??"

@Shonny_SA posted:

@Corryrascco commented:

"Otlare oya ko groove Khante oya Afghanistan ‍♂️"

@Medicocre mentioned:

"You won't see such in Stellenbosch. They would rather chill at a small restaurant and drink cheap wine and brandy. Black people love to show off unnecessarily."

@Lerah_Potse shared:

@reubensekgobela commented:

"Such a trashy life! No freedom!"

@malusimudau_ said:

"I'd be so so uncomfortable grooving with so many people carrying such heavy assault weapons."

