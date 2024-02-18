One TikTok video shows a woman who put herself in a bizarre situation that involved touching a snake

In a viral video featuring a big snake, the woman looked at ease being close to the slithering creature

Online users were amazed after seeing the video of the young lady looking like she was in the element with a python

A woman went TikTok viral after making a video with a snake. In the clip, she showed people how comfortable she was around huge vipers.

A TikTok video of a woman holding a python went viral, and people were amazed. Image: @shineryabarongwa

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman and snake received thousands of ikes. Netizens commented that the lady was brave.

Woman interacts with python in water

A TikTok video by @shineryabarongwa shows a woman who was spending time with a snake. In the clip, the python was swimming as she held its tail.

Watch the video below:

South Africans mortified by snake video

Many people had jokes about the clip of the woman. Others commented how terrified they were of snakes. Some had jokes about the lady's snake handling.

MaNgcobo Omuhle said:

"There’s nothing we haven’t seen on TikTok."

Neo'Neoza Matsama commented:

"Aren't such things supposed to be behind the scenes...Why lere bontsha tsona."

ashley_phasha joked:

"Ever since we got vaccinated in this country we have never been normal."

Lerato exclaimed:

"The "yoh " I just yohed."

THE-UNHINGED-MIDDLE-CHILD added:

"Not even my ancestors can get me to do this… (I'm still afraid of a chicken)."

Gugulethu Khanyile was amazed:

"That time I can't even touch a dead lizard."

STFWATFWA2nd argued:

"Python is a pet.. try black mamba. uzoba idlozi same time."

hloboseb agreed:

"Scaring ppl who don't know, that's a python (inhlwathi) harmless when it's fed. I've played with them countless times, akuyona inyoka yamanzi."

Woman's epic meltdown while carrying python amuses SA

Briefly News previously reported that the video, posted on @naremautjane, grabbed people's attention and amassed 274,000 views.

The woman is definitely not a snake charmer in the making. Her initial confidence dissolved into mild panic as the python decided her shoulders were prime real estate.

The lady begged the handler to remove the python from her shoulders, and her please had TikTok users in fits of laughter. She captioned the clip by saying she is never trying that experience again.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News