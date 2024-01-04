Gospel star Kenny Makweng is fighting for his life in hospital after he suffered a stroke and has spent a week in ICU

He spent a week in intensive care, and the doctors reportedly informed the family that he is not responding to the medication

A close associate of his poet Mzwakhe Mbuli, asked the nation to unite in prayer for the singer

Gospel singer Kenny Makweng was hit by a stroke and has spent a week in intensive care. Image: @MakwengKenny

It is alleged that Gospel star Kenny Makweng is fighting for his life in hospital. The singe suffered a stroke and has spent a week in intensive care.

Kenny Makweng hospitalised

The Lengeloi Laka hitmaker allegedly had complications in his brain, which resulted in him suffering a stroke. X blogger @MDNnewss reported that he was then admitted to the hospital, where he was sent to ICU.

Kenny Makweng allegedly spent a week in the unit, and the doctors informed his family that he was not responding to the medication. Despite that, the family has not lost hope.

Mzwakhe Mbuli asks Mzansi to unite in prayer

Poet Mzwakhe Mbuli, a friend of the singer, asked Mzansi to pray for the singer. The family is also praying as hard as they can for his recovery.

"Prayers please. We serve the God of miracles and wonders."

Mzansi prays for Kenny

Netizens shared their heartfelt messages asking for Kenny to get healed.

L'vovo educates people after stroke

In a previous report from Briefly News, L'vovo is on the road to recovery and is grateful to have a support system as strong as his to keep him going.

The Kwaito star revealed his desire to change his lifestyle and shared details of his campaign to raise awareness of strokes.

L'vovo says there's not enough awareness of strokes and wants to change the narrative that only elderly people suffer from them.

