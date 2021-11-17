Well-known South African activist and poet Mzwakhe Mbuli is organising a march to the SABC

Mbuli hopes to coerce the national broadcaster into reinstating sportscaster Robert Marawa to the airwaves

Marawa was fired for a second time after the SABC reportedly sent him a text message to this effect in July

Keen sports followers aired mixed reactions on social media, mainly taking digs at Mbuli

A march headlined by renowned poet Mzwakhe Mbuli to the South African Broadcasting Commission (SABC)'s offices in Auckland Park is being planned to have sportscaster Robert Marawa returned to the airwaves.

Briefly News reported that the veteran local radio and television sportscaster was at the receiving end of a second sacking from the public broadcaster in four years on 30 July.

Mzwakhe Mbuli is prepared to march to the SABC in a bid to have Robert Marawa returned to the airwaves. Image: @robert_marawa, @mzwakhembuli.

Source: Instagram

At the time, his departure was confirmed in a statement by the SABC before Marawa later shared a screenshot of the text message he said was sent to him advising that his services would no longer be required, News24 reported.

Nearly four months since the development, and Mbuli, affectionately dubbed the "People's Poet", plans to embark on a march to demand Marawa's reinstatement as a radio host.

TimesLIVE reported that Mbuli will advise on the details of the planned action to galvanise the public broadcaster into revisiting its earlier decision to let Marawa go at a media briefing in Durban on Thursday.

The SABC blamed financial reasons for not renewing Marawa's contract for his hugely popular Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) show aired on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

A juggernaut of the airwaves

Commenting on Marawa's cutting-edge sports reporting acumen, Mbuli praised the KwaZulu-Natal native for his ability to hold "the untouchables" within the country's multi-faceted sports fraternity to account.

Further, Mbuli said Marawa played a prominent role in exposing racism and corruption, among other things, in sport.

Mbuli added that Marawa had a huge radio audience, even dedicating his last album, Vuka Darkie, which was released in January, to the radio host.

The socials overflowed with comments from ordinary citizens, with some egging the initiative on, while others were on the fence about whether it was necessary.

Keen sports followers air negativity

Briefly News takes a look a some of the glaring comments the many passionate sports observers took the time to share.

@Phathu Chris Mutondi wrote:

"I wouldn't mind joining the march. People shouldn't get dismissed based on work-related politics that are fuelled by jealousy, arrogance, and hatred. As a matter of principles, Rob is the best we still have till to date."

@Sydney Dama Sydney said:

"But he must give another young star a chance, Marawa accepted that long time ago. Even and me I am a sports presenter but I am unemployed."

@Lolo Phetoe added:

"I totally forgot about Mzwakhe. Is he going to hold a one-man March or is he organizing support?"

