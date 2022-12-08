A little boy who hawks food items sat down in a public place to count his money after the close of the day's business

In a video posted by Wum Pini, the boy was captured sitting beside his tray as he held some notes and coins

The video has touched many people who took to the comment section to say it reminds them of their own past

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A viral TikTok video has shown a young boy who sat down to count his money after hawking.

The video, which reminded some people of their childhood, was posted on Wednesday, December 8, by Wum Pini.

The boy sat down to take stock after the day's business. Photo credit: TikTok/@wumpini12.

Source: UGC

In the short video, the young boy appeared to have finished selling his wares as he sat under a small shade to take stock.

Video of a boy counting money after hawking

He had a few currency notes and coins in his hands, and he was counting them to know how much he made.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The boy's shoe and dress says so much about him and reminded a lot of people of their own childhood days when they did the same thing.

TikTok users found the video to be very touching, and it has gone viral and gained over 5,000 likes on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Realman De Tiking said:

"This reminds me of my childhood days. We don suffered but he will surely see light at the end of the tunnel."

@emperorfalup said:

"Those calling for his parents arrest never stay village before."

@Richard commented:

"Future billionaire."

@Kay said:

"Young hustler."

@Ezekiel Sayegileklay said:

"My young brother, it's hard but you will appreciate your parents someday."

@_pappy commented:

"We all pass through this, may God be with him"

@Boss chick said:

"Awwww God bless everyone’s hustle."

@Greg-moneey commented:

"When I was selling kerosene for my mum."

Lady hustling at construction site gifted N10k

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng reported that a lady who hustled at a construction site got a gift of N10k.

The young lady got the gift from a stranger who got impressed by her spirit of hard work.

She was so emotional when the money landed in her hand and she looked at it for several minutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng