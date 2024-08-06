A video of Jub Jub and his crew praying before shooting Uyajola 9/9 made its way to the socials

The show was recently renewed for its tenth season, and some fans admired Jub Jub's belief despite his shortcomings

The jokes were flying, and Mzansi joked about the problematic crew praying to God before going out to catch cheating partners

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Jub Jub and his ‘Uyajola 9/9’ crew prayed before shooting. Images: official_jubjub

Source: UGC

Jub Jub and his Uyajola 9/9 crew were recorded praying before shooting their problematic show and catching people's cheating partners.

Jub Jub and crew pray before shooting

Jub Jub recently shared a video of himself praying with his crew before heading out to shoot his show, Uyajola 9/9.

The disgraced rapper has always been vocal about his faith, and the video demonstrated just how powerful Jub Jub's belief is despite the hurdles he has faced along the way.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Skhath Sok'sebenza hitmaker and his team held hands as Skeem led them in prayer before they got ready to catch more cheating partners for the show's tenth season:

"Prayer changes things."

Mzansi reacts to Jub Jub's video

Fans admired Jub Jub's faith, and expressed excitement as his show makes a comeback:

juicystory_xciv said:

"This is great, he has really changed."

chibs02020 was inspired:

"I am inspired by your faith. Stay blessed."

kagisojedidiah wrote:

"Thank you, sir, long time."

caroline_msiza posted:

"I can't wait!"

Meanwhile, others joked about the rapper asking God to help him catch people's cheating partners:

Melusi_Mokone confessed:

"This man is the reason I don’t want to date."

Lebona_cabonena joked:

"They pray before they move out to destroy our relationships."

Nutty2024 wrote:

"Praying before they ruin our relationships."

kingscelo_05 trolled:

"Look at him asking permission from God to destroy our relationships."

Jub Jub performs in Botswana

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jub Jub's performance in Botswana.

The rapper was left speechless when fans took over his hit song and performed it for him during his show as he watched in awe.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News