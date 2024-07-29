Jub Jub recently rocked his performance in Botswana and had the crowd singing along to his song

Like the rapper, netizens watched in awe as fans sang the rapper's song word-for-word and cheered him on

Meanwhile, other netizens weren't impressed by the show, with some shaming Botswana for booking Jub Jub

A crowd of fans sang Jub Jub's song during his performance in Botswana. Images: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub had an emotional moment when a massive crowd of fans sang one of his hit songs in Botswana.

Botswana fans sing Jub Jub song

Jub Jub recently performed in Botswana and received rave reactions from fans who couldn't wait to see him on stage.

From the minute he walked into the venue to the sweet moments he had taking pictures with fans, Jub Jub was humbled by the love he received from supporters, especially when they took over his performance.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Skathi Sok'sebenza hitmaker posted a video of a crowd of fans singing his hit song, Ndikhokhele, from his album, My Shine.

The song speaks of Jub Jub's desire to leave his sins behind and follow the path of God, a message he firmly stands by decades after the song was released:

"Thank you, God, for everything. I love you, I appreciate you, I belong to you; thank you."

Netizens weigh in on Jub Jub's performance

Fans were in awe of Botswana's love for Jub Jub, and sang the rapper's praises:

tsotso_m reminisced:

"A night to remember, you gave us a great show, Jub. We need a repeat."

dark_horse_sa said:

"This is beautiful, bro."

stella.nkosi blessed Jub Jub:

"May God's grace and mercy be with you."

sindy_mitani_ posted:

"When you were born for this!"

Meanwhile, netizens shamed the promoters for booking Jub Jub, saying he was "washed", while others brought up his culpable homicide case:

iTalkBS said:

"Batswana don't respect themselves, who pays to go watch washed-up celebs?"

TheGeopol threw shade:

"Botswana, it seems you’re a bit outdated. Jub Jub is old news; why not book current relevant artists to perform?"

TheRealGobetse joked:

"So, it’s still 2008 in Botswana?"

realkaymaster wrote:

"He killed those kids."

New details on Jub Jub's assault case emerge

In more Jub Jub updates, Briefly News shared the details behind the Uyajola 9/9 presenter's sexual assault case being withdrawn.

According to reports, the rapper's ex and accuser, Amanda du-Pont, did not have sufficient evidence and was also accused of fabricating the case.

Source: Briefly News