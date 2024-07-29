Hilarious Video of 'Referee of the Year' Goes Viral, Leaves Mzansi in Stitches
- A Mpumalanga soccer referee went viral for his dramatic performance, earning the unofficial title of 'Referee of the Year'
- The video, posted by @edgap23, shows him sprinting and striking a superhero pose before issuing a yellow card
- His energetic delivery and humorous flair delighted netizens. as they flooded social media with praise and laughter, calling for more referees like him
A soccer referee has won the hearts of many South Africans with a dramatic performance that has left the nation in fits of laughter.
A video posted by @edgap23 shows the referee sprinting across the field and striking a pose before issuing a yellow card to a player.
The referee's theatrical flair and energetic delivery quickly went viral, earning him the unofficial title of "Referee of the Year."
This referee stole the spotlight
The clip, garnered thousands of views and shares, showcases the ref's exaggerated run and almost superhero-like stance as he brandishes the yellow card.
This entertaining moment has brought joy to many, with netizens flooding social media with hilarious reactions.
Njabulo Bono Mkhize humorously commented:
"Iphele ngobani iscore igame?" [What's the score of the game?].
Sne-jingela added to the banter by implying the referee was operating at an unbelievably high energy level:
"Mkhiphen ama battery" [Take his batteries out].
Syabonga Gwala appreciated the entertainment, stating:
"Sifuna aborefi abanjenake danko" [We want referees like this, thank you].
Meanwhile, Ongalast Emjolweni couldn't contain their laughter, commenting:
"Inkosi yo ref" [The king of referees].
The video even caught the attention of try.com, who exclaimed:
"Yeh madoda, nimupheni uRef!" [Oh man, what did you give the Ref!].
Other users joined in on the fun, with sgi suggesting:
"All referees must be this good this new season."
Ngelo V noted:
"This ref understood the assignment, and he is needed in these types of games."
The real Sibongile Marokana summed up the general sentiment, saying:
"This ref was the best, personally."
Source: Briefly News
Reitumetse Makwea (Editor) Reitumetse Makwea is a Current Affairs journalist at Briefly News. She has a National diploma, Advanced diploma and Post-graduate diploma in Journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology. She first worked as a student journalist and freelancer for Caxton's Record Noweto and later joined The Citizen News, where she worked for a little over 3 years covering politics, environmental news, business, education, and health. Reitumetse joined Briefly News in 2024. Email: reitumetse.makwea@briefly.co.za