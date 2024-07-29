A Mpumalanga soccer referee went viral for his dramatic performance, earning the unofficial title of 'Referee of the Year'

The video, posted by @edgap23, shows him sprinting and striking a superhero pose before issuing a yellow card

His energetic delivery and humorous flair delighted netizens. as they flooded social media with praise and laughter, calling for more referees like him

Source: TikTok

A soccer referee has won the hearts of many South Africans with a dramatic performance that has left the nation in fits of laughter.

A video posted by @edgap23 shows the referee sprinting across the field and striking a pose before issuing a yellow card to a player.

The referee's theatrical flair and energetic delivery quickly went viral, earning him the unofficial title of "Referee of the Year."

See the video on TikTok below:

This referee stole the spotlight

The clip, garnered thousands of views and shares, showcases the ref's exaggerated run and almost superhero-like stance as he brandishes the yellow card.

This entertaining moment has brought joy to many, with netizens flooding social media with hilarious reactions.

Njabulo Bono Mkhize humorously commented:

"Iphele ngobani iscore igame?" [What's the score of the game?].

Sne-jingela added to the banter by implying the referee was operating at an unbelievably high energy level:

"Mkhiphen ama battery" [Take his batteries out].

Syabonga Gwala appreciated the entertainment, stating:

"Sifuna aborefi abanjenake danko" [We want referees like this, thank you].

Meanwhile, Ongalast Emjolweni couldn't contain their laughter, commenting:

"Inkosi yo ref" [The king of referees].

The video even caught the attention of try.com, who exclaimed:

"Yeh madoda, nimupheni uRef!" [Oh man, what did you give the Ref!].

Other users joined in on the fun, with sgi suggesting:

"All referees must be this good this new season."

Ngelo V noted:

"This ref understood the assignment, and he is needed in these types of games."

The real Sibongile Marokana summed up the general sentiment, saying:

"This ref was the best, personally."

Source: Briefly News