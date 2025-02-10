South African TV show Uyajola 9/9 targets cheating partners and it is hosted by rapper Jub Jub

In a viral video that Jub Jub posted on TikTok, he said that he plans to target cheating pastors in the upcoming episodes

Mzansi is here for the drama and they are ready to see which dirty pastors are lurking in the churches

'Uyajola 9/9' host Jub Jub will be taking things to church to catch cheating pastors. Image: @official_jubjub

Things are about to get heated on Uyajola 9/9 if Jub Jub has his way.

Jub Jub says he will also target pastors at church

In a viral TikTok video, TV presenter Jub Jub shared his plans to also target the cheating pastors and church leaders. As Uyajola 9/9 is currently still dominating the trends list, Jub Jub unapologetically said he would also catch the cheating pastors.

"Church or no chruch, we do not care. What are we supposed to do?" he asked.

"Everyone cheats, even at church. So now we cannot go in because of church. We are within!" he exclaimed.

The presenter then made bold claims that some dirty churches kidnap people and do all sorts of inhumane things.

The video was posted by @MDNnewss on X.

Viewers react to Jub Jub's video

Netizens are here for the drama that is loading. However, some have previously criticised Jub Jub and Uyajola 9/9 for allegedly using actors in their episodes.

'Uyajola 9/9' was slammed for allegedly paying actors. Image: @official_jubjub

This is how Mzansi reacted to Jub Jub's video.

@Moshe_Meso argued:

"Uyajolala 9/9 no longer slaps since they use actors, wrap it up."

@MinisterWP said:

"Tell him his show is weak lately. King Ginger and Joseph Dary are doing better than him."

@nolomoifa joked:

"Imagine seeing pastors and ushers running away."

@Candle_Kerese

"This show is dead. He is just forcing things now."

@MoskovichN said:

"his will be interesting."Keep chasing them."

@pookiepolls said:

"This will be interesting."

@thokozanima2 replied:

"Ei, people are about to be humiliated here. Imagine seeing your pastor on Uyajola 9/9."

@MrsMonnica responded:

"They should catch those Nigerian pastors! They are dribbling our South African sisters."

@TumeloTiger1 said:

"It is about to get interesting in Mzansi. Gents, dump your side chicks now."

