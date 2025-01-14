Mshini has been picked as a fan favourite after her arrival on Big Brother Mzansi

The contestant was praised for her striking beauty and had netizens seeing stars

She has already grown a fan base online, and they're all rooting for her success in the contest

Fans declared Mshini as their current favourite in the Big Brother house. Images: Instagram/ mshinilekwadu, Twitter/ Zee651256812683

Big Brother Mzansi is finally back, and viewers have already picked their favourite.

Mshini stands out in Big Brother Mzansi

As Big Brother Mzansi officially returns with a new season after McJunior's victory, one contestant has already caught viewers' eyes.

Soweto-born Siphesihle "Mshini" Lekwadu dazzled viewers with her striking beauty and bubbly personality the moment she introduced herself, and she quickly became a fan favourite.

Twitter (X) user Jabu McDonald admired Mshini's beauty and led an army of other social media users who raved over the 23-year-old's good looks while her fan base rallied in her support:

"#BBMzansi, Mshini is a beautiful woman."

Here's what netizens said about Mshini

Social media raved over the contestant's beauty, and rooted for her success in the show:

Cee_Yah_C admitted:

"Too much! I'm not even into girls, but I have a crush on her!"

MissGordons1 argued:

"She's beautiful, I have to agree. But in this instance, the make-up hid her beauty a little bit; she’s so pretty."

Zee651256812683 supported Mshini:

"I'm rooting for her badly!"

SaifMohamm13748 admired Mshini:

"She's prettier than all of them, and she has such a nice petite body. She’s a soccer player; I think she will be very competitive in the games."

YeYeMatavo wrote:

"Everything about her is perfect, and she is funny too!"

TeddyTrendss posted:

"Okay, I think I like Mshini."

Sassy_loverrrr commented:

"I like little firecrackers. #BBMzansi"

Pearl_Macllama taunted:

"And you people claimed there was no face card in the house. Guys, are y'all blind?"

Liema Pantsi weighs in on new BB Mzansi house

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Liema Pantsi's reaction to the new Big Brother Mzansi house.

The former housemate admired the new crib and said she was jealous of the new contestants.

