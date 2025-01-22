A loving family shouted blessings as their daughter's plane flew over their heads on her way abroad to start a new chapter in her life

The emotional mom's heartfelt words brought viewers to tears after the daughter shared the touching clip on her TikTok account

Social media users flooded the comment section, wishing the woman well on her journey and expressing how deeply the family words touched their hearts

A family touched social media users after praying and blessing their daughter, who was relocating to the US. Image: @lethiwempontshana17

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming clip of a woman's family sending their blessings as her plane passed over them on her first trip abroad left Mzansi people emotional. Many reminded her in the comments that she was truly blessed to have supportive and caring people in her life.

The woman shared the clip on TikTok, under her handle @lethiwempontshana17, where she received an outpouring of love and well wishes from social media users.

The family sends their daughter off with blessings

The family stands outside in the clip, staring at the sky as the plane carrying their precious daughter becomes visible. As it flies over their heads, the woman's mother shouts heartfelt blessings at the top of her lungs, praying for her child's safety and success.

Her words echo with pure emotion, capturing the depth of a parent's love and heartbreak of saying goodbye. The whole family cheers as the aircraft drifts further away until it disappears.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows the woman's support

After watching the clip, social media users flooded the comment section with admiration for the family's heartfelt gesture. Many wished @lethiwempontshana17 a lovely stay in America, and others shared their own family relocation stories.

A lady was teared up after watching a recorded clip of her mother's prayer for her. Image: @lethiwempontshana17

Source: TikTok

User @N I K I T A🇿🇦🇹🇼 said:

"I just got goosebumps 🥰."

User @Miss Y🇿🇦 shared:

"Got me crying at night😭🥹. You are so blessed to still have parents. May God be with you abroad. May devine favor locate you. May you excel and be a blessing to your family🥰."

User @Clementine Lobori💕😊 added:

"This is beautiful 🥺🥺🥺🥺😩😩😭😭. Those blessings from your patents go a long way 😭🥺."

User @Nkululeko commented:

"I'm a dude and I'm tearing up.. am I really that soft🤦‍♂."

User @wandilezakhe151@gmail.com said:

"My mom did the same last year and I laughed when they sent me the videos... you can tell that this mom is prayerful."

User @Shiluva Sithole shared:

"The praising touched my heart sis!! Reminds me of my first time flying to US too🥹❤️.. More blessings and may God protect you!!"re

