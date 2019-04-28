120 best deep Drake quotes about love, friends, life, loyalty and haters

The Canadian-born rapper Aubrey Drake Graham is also an actor, music producer, and orator. His quotes touch on different aspects of life, including love, friendship, loyalty, and haters. A closer review of Drake's quotes will inspire and give you a new perspective on life.

Fans derive Drake's quotes from his songs, movie roles, social media posts, press interviews, public speeches, etc. His clarity of thought and unique blend of wordplay is intriguing. Whether you are a fan or not, you will have several inspiring Drake quotes.

Best Drake quotes about friends, loyalty, and haters

Popular Drake motivational quotes engrain different aspects of life. You can find many quotes from this rapper for casual, formal, or both occasions. He is one of the best celebrities to quote during youth events since hip-hop is popular among today's young generation.

Short rapper quotes about love by Drake

Drake has shared many uplifting messages about life over the years. His journey from an amateur artist to topping global music charts has taught him much about life. You can share a love quote by Drake from this list:

I better find your loving; I better find your heart. Don’t play hard to get, play hard to forget. No strings attached, your love is so WiFi. Open books, not legs. Blow minds, not guys. Mind in one place, heart in another. She make me beg for it until she give it up. She’s a patient waiting in my room. H*oes want attention, women want respect. If he only wants you for your br*easts, legs, and thighs, send him to KFC. They say real girls ain’t never perfect, perfect girls ain’t never real. She knows there’s more to life, and she’s scared of ending up alone. Good women are rare too, none of them have come close. You can’t have my heart, the doctor told me I’d be dead without it. All the girls that played me eat yo Murtha heart out it’s Drizzzyyyy. I just hope that you miss me a little when I’m gone. Still findin’ myself, let alone a soulmate, I’m just sayin'. Seven days without love makes one weak. They always say the hottest love has the coldest end. It's like I know what I gotta say, I just don't know how to say it to you. I'm confused tell me where we go wrong? I was sure that I would be with you for so long. When raindrops hit the tin roof it's crazy. That's a metaphor, did I lose you baby? You said I love you, and I said it too. The only difference is I didn’t lie to you. So can you do me a favor? If I pull it together, make it sooner than later. I do it for the love. Bunk bed flow, always one level above. I have been down this road before, and yeah, I skidded but forgot it. Sex love pain, baby I be on that Tank sh*it. I’m on some Marvin Gay sh*it, a bunch of distant lovers. I’m not sayin' you have to love me; I am just wishing one day you will. I got that Courtney Love for ya, that crazy sh*it. When it comes to knowing what to say, to charm, I always had it. A relationship can give you a gut-wrenching feeling sometimes. It is a real emotional ride.

Long love quotes by Drake

Drake has had about 74 romantic relationships. Actress Jennifer Lopez, singer Rihanna, and adult film superstar Sophie Brussaux (Drake's baby mama) are some of his famous exes. Therefore, the rapper has a few insights to share with fans about romance. Find touching Drake quotes about love from this list:

Dying to meet your girlfriends that you said you might bring. If they're the ones that tell you that you do the right thing. When a young man complains that a young lady has no heart, it’s pretty certain that she has his. The worst mistake you can make is walking away from the person who actually stood there and waited for you. Work som’, twerk som’ basis. She just tryna make it, so she’s right here getting naked. I don’t judge her. But I could never love. The more you get to know a person, the more attractive they become to you. Because everything beautiful you see on the inside of them, suddenly you see on the outside of them, too. F*uck it, me and Nick Nick getting married today. And all you b*itches that be hatin can catch the bouquet. Just because someone is single doesn’t mean they’re lonely. Some people are in relationships and they’ve forgotten what happiness is. Live without pretending, love without depending, listen without defending, speak without offending. And I love it when your hair still wet cause you just look a shower. Runnin on a treadmill and only eating salad. Sound so smart like you. Might have been a time when I loved her too but you take that away, and you’ll always be the one. I’m more than just a number; I doubt you’ll find another. So every single summer, I’ll be the one that you remember. Baby, you’re my everything, you’re all I ever wanted, we can do it real big, bigger than you’ve ever done it. You don’t even have to ask twice, you could have my heart, or we could share it like the last slice. My girl olive me but f*uck it my heart beat slow and right now the tour bus is looking like a freak show. Patience is key to getting over a breakup. That, and trailing off your interaction after the breakup. How did I end up right here wit you after all the things that I been through. It's been one of those days you try and forget about take a shot and let it out. Might have been a time when I loved her too but you take that away and you'll always be the one. Baby you're my everything, you're all I ever wanted, we can do it real big, bigger than you've ever done it. I hope you don't get known for nothing crazy, cause no man ever wants to hear those stories bout his lady. Hope you'll forgive me, never meant wrong. Tried to be patient, but waited too long. But I would've came back...But I would've came back for you. Wayne put me right here, that's who I get the paper wit. I hope that my success never alters our relationship. I love it when your hair still wet cause you just took a shower. Runnin on a treadmill and only eating salad. Sound so smart like you graduated college, like you went to Yale but you probably went to Howard. The girl or the world, you see someone gotta lose. I thought I could have it all, do I really gotta choose? Famous like a drug that I’ve taken too much of but I never ever trip, just peace, happiness, and love. You got your guards up, I do too, there's things we might discover. Cause you got a past and I do too, we're perfect for each other. I got more than a thing for you, a tattoo with a link for you right over my heart girl, I’ll do the unthinkable. I ain’t sayin' I’m requesting anyone that’s perfect, but I just need a woman that’ll make it all worth it. Rappers are emotional. Critics be reviewing m. But I got love for everybody even if you are suing me. The pressure’s on both hearts beats lie a metronome both in sync like a Justin song, feel so right but it’s just so wrong. Are we acting like a couple? I'm just trying to get it straight. Cause I'm over here convinced that it's too early for mistakes.

Short Drake quotes about life

Drake described his childhood as poor, despite living in the affluent neighbourhood of Forest Hill his entire adolescence. He, however, understands what it means to chase your dreams without relying on family wealth and resources. Below are short Drake quotes about self-confidence and life:

My life is mine to remember. I don’t get bitter, I just get better. I’d rather tell you how I really feel. You gotta own it if you want it. I was born to make mistakes, not to fake perfection. Crazy how you gotta wait until it’s dark out to see who really with you. I’m sitting in a chair but in the future, it’s a throne. Don’t get impatient when it takes too long. No matter how dirty your past is, your future is still spotless The hardest thing about the business is minding your own. Don’t go through life… grow through life. Niggas with no money act like money isn’t everything. You only live once, that’s the motto n*igga, YOLO. Until you find yourself, it’s impossible to lose you. Guess you lose some & win some, long as the outcome is income. Life ain’t no rehearsal, the cameras always rolling. I can’t live and hold the camera; someone gotta take this. I tell patron truths, I tell you Henny lies. Life was so full, now the sh*it just being lypo’d. Drake just stands for Do Right And Kills Everything. Drizzy Drake, the only one that got the gift without the curse. Live for today, plan for tomorrow, party tonight, party tonight.

Drake's song quotes about life

Some of Drake's songs address issues affecting today's generation. He motivates people to chase their dreams, embrace patience and endure challenges, avoid greed for quick success, and more. Below are beautiful Drake song quotes about life:

Being humble doesn’t work as well as being aware. To be understanding is more important than to be right. The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today. When all is said and done, more is always said than done. You never worry about the last laugh if you’ve been laughing the whole time. Sometimes it’s the journey that teaches you a lot about your destination. Shout out to the homeowners, the girls that got diplomas and enough money to loan us. Never say that you regret something because, at one point in your life, you wanted it. It takes a certain type of man to teach, to be far from the hood but understand the streets. Living life from a whole different angle. Only see the road through the wings of an angel. I like when money makes a difference but don’t make you different. I am more than what you bargained for and nothing less than real. I am really tryna make it more than what it is, cause everybody dies and not everybody lives. I need you to rescue me from my destiny, I'm tryna live right and give you whatever's left of me. I need you to rescue me from my destiny; I’m tryna live right and give you whatever’s left of me. I’m the type to say a prayer and then go get what I just prayed for. Everybody has an addiction, mine happens to be success. May your neighbors respect you, trouble neglect you, angels protect you and heaven accept you. Everybody talks and everybody listens, and somehow the truth just always comes up missing. The best things in life are never rationed. Friendship, loyalty, love, do not require coupons. Graduated college, like you went to Yale but you probably went to Howard. I have never been reckless –it’s always calculated. I’m mischievous, but I’m calculated. Life is like a confused teacher…first, she gives you the test and then teaches the lesson. F*uck with me. I’ll buy the shots. Live a little cause n*iggas die a lot. Spending all the money I just worked my a*ss off for doing things I won’t regret. Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment. You know life is what we make it, and a chance is like a picture, it’d be nice if you just take it. I do the very best I know how, the very best I can, and I mean to keep on doing so until the end.

Long Drake quotes about life

Drake's net worth of about $250 million makes him one of the most successful rappers worldwide. This figure implies he works hard and makes intelligent career plans. You can learn something from these long Drake quotes about life:

Always felt like you were so accustomed to the fast life, have a n*igga thinking that he met you in a past life. I guess I’m still holding on to something that I know will probably never happen, because somewhere deep down inside me, I have this little piece of hope that someday, it will. There will be days when I walk in an arena and people will cheer, and then there might be days when I walk in an arena, and people might boo, but it all sounds the same to me because it’s all just noise that lets me know that I’m relevant. I’m living life right now, Maine and this what Imma do til it’s over, til it’s over…but it’s far from over. We walk the same path but got on different shoes, live in the same building, but we got different views. I’m actually a very honest person, and sometimes I end up like, ‘Man, I said too much.’ It’s hard for me not to tell the truth when you ask me. Cause you know, life is what we make it and a chance is like a picture, it’d be nice if you just take it. When you look ahead and darkness is all you see, faith and determination will pull you through. I feel connected to my generation through the music, but I also fear for us. We are in a very self-destructive state where we’re addicted to outside opinions, and we all feel like we have fans. Might look light, but we heavy though. You think Drake will pull some sh*it like that you never know. We are at our best when we were playing in the dance halls of Liverpool and Hamburg. The world never saw that. I meet quotas while you rappers having sleepovers, spending nights in the studio tryna beat Hova. Better late than never but never late is better. They tell me time is money well we’ll spend it together. I have an urge to communicate. I think I’m a change from what it would be like dating a normal guy who doesn’t talk too much. I be yelling out money over everything, money on my mind. Then she wants to ask when it got so empty. Tell her I apologize, happens over time. She says they miss the old Drake…Girls, don’t tempt me. Rappers aren’t the really rich ones. We all have nice houses with studios and cars, but you need a piece of someone‘s business to be super wealthy. I push myself is a lot of aspects when I write a song. I write a piece and where most people would stop and say, ‘oh, that’s the hook right there,’ I’ll move that to the first four bars of the verse and do a new hook. You don’t get certain publications in the states where, if things don’t go according to plan, they flip the story, and it becomes very negative. Don’t be afraid to give your best to what seemingly are small jobs. Every time you conquer one it makes you that much stronger. If you do the little jobs well, the big ones will tend to take care of themselves.

Drake quotes about family and friends

Drake's rap quotes about friendship and family are from personal experiences and societal observations. The rapper shares deep insights he had learnt about these bonds. Below are fantastic Drake lyrics about friends and family:

Me and my dad are friends. We’re cool. I’ll never be disappointed again because I don’t expect anything more from him. I just let him exist, and that‘s how we get along.

I’m urging all daughters to kiss their mothers, with those lips that all that lipsticks overs. You’re never too grown up to miss and hug her.

My mother made me truly appreciate women.

Each day I’m thankful for nights that turned into mornings, friends that turned into family, dreams that turned into reality, and like that turned into love.

Family over friends, because real friends are family.

Drake quotes about losing friends and finding peace

Rapper Drake has had several enemies and rocky friendships in Hollywood. For instance, he and Chris Brown were once mortal enemies because of their love for Rihanna. The rapper has also had misunderstandings with Diplo, Beyoncé, Jay Z and other stars. Drake usually shares wise pieces of advice about losing friendships on his songs. Here are some:

People change. Memories don’t.

Jealousy is just love and hate at the same time.

Somedays you just have to create your own sunshine.

I’m hearing the sh*it that you say through the grapevine.

Haters will broadcast your failure, but whisper your success.

The moment I stop having fun with it, I’ll be done with it.

Tables turn, bridges burn, you live and learn.

Never pay attention to the rumors and what they assume.

Over time you realize that some people just aren’t worth it anymore.

All in all, I learned a lesson from it. You never see it coming you just get to see it go.

I’ve been hated by many, wanted by plenty, disliked by some, but confronted by none.

Be assured those will be thy worst enemies, not to whom thou hast done evil, but who have done evil to thee. And those will be thy best friends, not to whom thou hast done good but who have done good to thee.

Strength isn’t always shown in what you can hold on to, sometimes it’s shown in what you can let go of.

Friendship is like a song, some may be a hit and last forever, and some maybe be a waste of time and never to be heard again.

I used to think you took my breath away, then I realized I was suffocated by your bullsh*it.

Kill them with success and bury them with a smile.

People will wish you all the success in the world and then hate you when you get it.

Pain makes you stronger. Fear makes you braver. Heartbreak makes you wiser.

Grudges are a waste of perfect happiness. Laugh when you can. Apologize when you should and let go of what you can’t change.

I’m not heartless, I’ve just learned how to use my heart less.

Life can always change, you have to adjust.

I realize I waited too long, but please don’t…move on, you don’t need no one else.

Smile and let everyone know that today, you’re a lot stronger than you were yesterday.

I’m in the world where things are taken, never given. How long they choose to love you will never be your decision.

Count your blessings, not problems.

You can always tell how much you love someone by how much they can hurt you.

The game ain’t always fair, and that’s the thing though. You can play your heart out; everybody don’t get a ring though.

We coulda worked it out but I guess things change… It’s funny how someone else’s success brings pain.

Haters are just confused admirers.

I’m not confrontational, but if someone challenges, I’m not going to back down.

Always smile more than you cry, give more than you take, love more than you hate.

Look at where I landed; you would think I planned it. I’m just doing me, and you can never understand it.

Quit playing; you didn’t love me from the start. You’re the reason why I feel this way; you broke my f*ucking heart…and I gave you all my trust, and you just tore it all apart.

Drake quotes about loyalty

The rapper admires loyalty in all relationships humans form with one another. He usually urges people to value this virtue and practice it to make the world better for everyone. Below are beautiful Drake captions about loyalty:

I know they say the first love is the sweetest, but that first cut is the deepest.

She could have a Grammy I'd still treat her a*ss like a nominee.

Don’t say you miss me when it’s your fault I’m gone!

Boys will break your heart. Real men will pick up the pieces.

Don’t ask permission, just ask forgiveness.

I bet if I give all my love, then nothing is gonna tear us apart.

I gotta feel alive, even if it kills me. Promise to always give you me, the real me.

Don’t lie to the girl of your life for the h*oe of the night.

A girl should have two things: a smile, and a guy who inspires it.

Trust is important. But once a promise is broken ‘sorry’ means nothing.

Wish you would learn to love people and use things, and not the other way around.

Baby, I’ll never forget none of that, girl I told you I was coming back.

I got my eyes on you. You’re everything that I see, I want your hot love and emotion. Endlessly.

I ain't sayin' I'm requesting anyone that's perfect but I just need a woman that'll make it all worth it.

The worse feeling is when someone makes you feel special, then suddenly leaves you hanging, and you have to act like you don’t care at all.

Cause of her I’m just a rapper, and soon she’ll have met another.

Less feelings means less goodbyes.

You don't even have to ask twice, you could have my heart or we could share it like the last slice.

These Drake quotes are a significant part of his art, especially the songs. Millions of people worldwide love Drake’s rap songs because they have poetic lyrics that make them think deeper about life and be careful with their actions.

Source: Briefly News