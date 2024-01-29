Top 25 Master Oogway quotes from Kung Fu Panda for motivation

Master Oogway is a central figure in the animated universe of Kung Fu Panda and is known for imparting timeless wisdom through insightful quotes. He serves as a spiritual leader and kung fu master, often using his experience to mentor other characters. Master Oogway's quotes are also helpful in real-life situations, offering valuable lessons and motivation.

Master Oogway's character (voiced by actor Randall Duk Kim) in the Kung Fu Panda franchise was a key figure in the plot's development. His guidance was instrumental in shaping the characters' journeys, particularly that of Po, the main protagonist.

Kung Fu Panda's Master Oogway quotes about destiny

Master Oogway's presence in Kung Fu Panda enhanced its storyline to resonate with children and adults. His wise words and quotes about destiny appeal to a broad audience.

1. One often meets his destiny on the road he takes to avoid it.

2. You are the master of your destiny: No one and nothing can come between you and your destiny except you. Take destiny by the horns and have fun.

3. My old friend, the panda, will never fulfil his destiny, nor you yours, until you let go of the illusion of control.

4. When you focus on others, you find a way to help yourself.

5. Your story may not have such a happy beginning, but that doesn't make you who you are. It is the rest of your story, who you choose to be.

6. Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.

7. In the heart of every warrior, there is a thirst for justice.

8. My time has come. You must continue without me.

9. If you only do what you can do, you will never be more than you are now.

10. Who knows the ways of the Universe? Accident? Or Destiny? That is the secret.

11. When the path you walk always leads back to yourself, you never get anywhere.

12. Look at this tree, Shifu. I cannot make it blossom when it suits me nor make it bear fruit before its time.

Master Oogway's motivational quotes

Oogway's motivational quotes made the film franchise plot relatable and meaningful. The wise words explored universal themes like perseverance, the importance of inner strength, and self-discovery.

13. Your mind is like this water, my friend. When it is agitated, it becomes difficult to see. But if you allow it to settle, the answer becomes clear.

14. The greatest strength often comes in the most humble forms.

15. There is always something more to learn, even for a master.

16. You are too concerned with what was and what will be. There's a saying: Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.

17. A pebble cast into a pond causes ripples that spread in all directions. Each one of our thoughts, words, and deeds is like that. No one has a right to sit down and feel hopeless. There's too much work to do.

18. The mark of a true hero is humility.

19. The present is a gift, and I just wanna be.

20. It is you who must decide whether to stay or go.

21. Maybe it can – if you are willing to guide it, to nurture it, to believe in it.

22. Use your skills for the good, young warrior! Find the one thing you were denied so long ago — compassion.

23. You must take the next step on your journey from warrior to teacher. But I will always be there to guide you.

Funny Master Oogway quotes

Kung Fu Panda's Master Oogway had a great sense of humour and knew how to blend it into conversations. Some of his famous humorous quotes include:

24. Inner peace... inner peace... I don't even know what that is!

25. I see you like to chew. Maybe you should chew on my fist!

26. The secret ingredient is...nothing!

27. There are no accidents, but sometimes there are very big accidents.

28. It is said that the Dragon Warrior can survive for months on nothing but the dew of a single ginkgo leaf and the energy of the universe.

29. That is bad news if you do not believe in yourself.

30. When will you realize? The more you take, the less you have.

31. Shifu, an acorn, can only become the mighty oak, not a cherry tree. You must let her grow into what she will be.

32. No matter what you do, that seed will grow to be a peach tree. You may wish for an apple or an orange, but you will get a peach.

333. I can see you have found the Sacred Peach Tree of Heavenly Wisdom. You may eat the fruit.

34. My time has come. You must continue your journey without me. Hold the Wuxi Finger (Hold) on yourself.

35. Quit, don't quit? Noodles, don't noodles? You are too concerned about what was and what will be.

What was Master Oogway's famous quote?

The ancient turtle from Kung Fu Panda is known in the animated film franchise for being wise and vulnerable. His most famous quote is: "Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why it is called the present."

What were Master Oogway's last words?

Master Oogway's last words were the motivational quote, "You must believe", which he said before ascending to the spiritual realm. Throughout his life, he strived to impart wisdom and philosophy to his students and followers.

What did Master Oogway say to Po?

The character has several conversations with Po, Kung Fu Panda's main character. One notable moment is when he shares wisdom with Po, telling him, "Quit, don't quit… Noodles, don't noodles. You are too concerned about what was and what will be. There is a saying: yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why it is called the present."

What does Master Oogway's quote mean?

Various Master Oogway quotes convey different meanings. His most famous saying, "Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why it is called the present", encourages living in the present moment and not worrying about the past or future.

What is Master Oogway's IQ?

Master Oogway's real IQ measure was not highlighted in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. His wisdom and intelligence are portrayed through his profound insights and teachings.

Who defeated Master Oogway?

No one in the Kung Fu Panda universe defeated Master Oogway. He is known in the franchise as the founder of kung fu who previously worked as a senior master of the Jade Palace. He often mentors and guides other characters like Po.

Master Oogway's quotes were instrumental in helping other characters navigate challenges, contributing to Kung Fu Panda's box office success. You can rewatch the films numerous times to get motivated by the character's wisdom.

