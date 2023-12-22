65 best Adventure Time quotes: Relatable lines from your favourite characters

Adventure Time is an American fantasy animated television series. It narrates the story of a kid named Finn and his adoptive brother and best friend, a dog with the magical ability to change size and shape. The cartoon show also provides a series of insightful and relatable quotes. Explore some of the best Adventure Time quotes from your most-liked characters.

The cartoon series has cemented itself as one of the best American animated television series ever. From bubbly and layered characters, rich lore, wild adventures and hilariously relatable quotes, Adventure Time has them all!

Best Adventure Time quotes

Adventure Time’s global success can be summarised by its witty and profound quotes. Here is a glimpse of some of the most memorable lines that have left a lasting impact on its diehard fans.

Adventure Time quotes about love

Are you looking for love quotes from Adventure Time? Here are some of the series’ most romantic quotes.

When I look into your eyes, the whole universe is inside me. - Finn the Human

Love is like an adventure, full of ups and downs, but it is always worth it. - Jake the Dog

Dating girls is like riding a bicycle. If you mess up, you could get hurt forever or hurt someone you care about. - Finn the Human

I never knew what love was until you came into my life. - Princess Bubblegum.

Nobody knows what the future holds, but as long as we are together, it does not matter. - Finn the Human

At least for a moment, you helped me feel like a princess. - Princess Cookie

When I look at you, my brain goes all stupid, and I want to hug you, sit on the couch, and play BMO with you. - Finn the Human

Sometimes, you want someone to kiss and be with them, but you cannot because responsibility demands sacrifice. - Princess Bubblegum

I love everything about you, and I am not a guy who throws that around. - Finn the Human

I may not be intelligent, but I know what love is. - Finn the Human

I love everything that has ever happened or been. I even love you. - Princess Bubblegum

I love you like a squirrel loves nuts. - Lumpy Space Princess

You are my rock, and I am your heart. And we are about to go on a wild adventure. - Jake the Dog

Sometimes, love is messy, but it is worth the mess. - Princess Bubblegum

I do not need a hero. I need you, my rock, my adventure buddy. - Jake the Dog

Every adventure is better with you by my side. - Finn the Human

You make me feel like I can fly, even when trapped on the ground. - Princess Bubblegum

You are the missing piece of my mathematical heart. - Princess Bubblegum

I love you so much; it feels like my heart will explode. - Jake the Dog

I will fight for your love no matter what obstacles come our way. - Finn the Human

Love can be scary, but it is the most amazing feeling in the world. - Finn the Human

I love you more than all the ice cream in the Candy Kingdom. - Finn the Human

With you, I would walk down any road, milady, especially if it leads to the movies. - Finn the Human

You are my anchor in this crazy world, and I love you for that. - Jake the Dog

Our love is as epic as the adventure we embark on. - Finn the Human

With you, every day is a new adventure filled with love and laughter. - Finn the Human

I love you to the ends of Ooo and back. - Jake the Dog

A love like theirs will always find a way; it will crawl over you and drain your body fluids, poisoning you slowly until you pass out. - Jake the Dog

Then, if he is gone, can you send me back before I meet him so I will not have to remember this heartache? - Lumpy Space Princess

You make me want to be a better person and a better hero. - Princess Bubblegum

Your wavelengths are my weakness; your emissions are what I have been missing. - Finn the Human

Marriage is a thing that allows me to capture a princess forever and let her live inside of me. Marriage is the most beautiful thing in the world. - Ice King

I do not need to feel like I am waiting to be noticed; I know who I am and what I want if and when it ever comes along. - Fionna

Girls are like horses; when you fall, you must get right back on again, on a different horse. - Jake the Dog

I know what I said! But you know, sometimes you say things, and then you do not really mean them. - Ice King

Adventure Time senior quotes

Adventure Time’s episodes often have wise advice that people of any age can relate to. Utilise these inspirational quotes from the show to get your day off to a good start.

People get built differently. We do not need to figure it out; we must respect it. - Princess Bubblegum

Responsibility demands sacrifice. - Princess Bubblegum

You are getting hung up on imaginary problems. You have to focus on what is real. - Jake the Dog

Sometimes, you do not cry because you are afraid of genuine emotions. - Ice King

Maybe the lesson is that when you are grown, you will not be able to tell if everything is going totally haywire or maybe actually everything is perfectly fine. - BMO

You do not just read the poetry to understand it; you got to feel it. - Jake the Dog

It has cost me much, but I have learned lemon need not squeeze lemon to survive! - Soft Lemongrab

When you have stanky old wizard eyes like me, sometimes you see things that are real and other times it is crazy, crazy, crazy, in your face all the time. - Ice King

When bad things happen, you want to believe they are a joke. But sometimes, life is scary and dark. That is why we must find the light! - BMO

To live life, you need problems. If you get everything you want the minute you want it, what is the point of living? - Jake the Dog

People make mistakes. It is all part of growing up, and you never really stop growing. - Duke of Nuts

Come on, bro, taking pain is easy. You just have to imagine that every bruise is a hickey from the universe, and everyone wants to get with the universe. - Finn the Human

Humour is the highest form of intelligence. - Lamp

Everything small is just a smaller version of something big. - Finn the Human

Something weird might just be something familiar viewed from a different angle. - Marceline’s mom

I do not think there are bad people. I think good people do bad stuff sometimes, and that is bad. But if you do it once, that is a mistake, and that is not bad. - Marceline the Vampire Queen

There is no point letting them get to you, especially when you have so much to offer the world. Do as the Ice King does and shut out those naysayers! - Ice King

I say creepy is just another label we use to distance ourselves from stuff we do not understand or that that it reminds us of something in ourselves that we are not comfortable with. It is not a real thing, you know? Unless you choose to believe it. - Finn the Human

Adventure Time quotes about friendship

You will learn many vital lessons from Finn and Jake’s unwavering friendship. Check out these friendship quotations from the series compiled specially for you!

You are all just hating on my steez. I’m not listening to haters. - Ice King

Thanks for responding to my call, guys. I am in a serious pickle, and I mean the wrong kind - I mean, like, a smelly brown pickle. - Prismo

And someday, when you die, I will be the one that puts you in the ground. - Princess Bubblegum

Bad biscuits make the baker break, brother. - Jake the Dog

You do not need a mirror to look good. You are beautiful on the inside. - Finn the Human

Homies help homies, always. - Finn the Human

Dude, you cannot stay here if you are going to stank it up with your bad vibes, man. - Jake the Dog

Funny Adventure Time Quotes

If you are a fan of cute animations, quirky humour and silly adventures, then Adventure Time is right up your alley. Below are some of the most hilarious quotes from the show.

You are not an outsider; you wear cute little blue shorts. - Jake the Dog

I never knew being fat and lazy was so rewarding. - Finn the Human

Too much artsy, not enough fartsy. We talked about this, Clown! - Ringmaster

I am ready to receive instruction from the realm of creation above me for the sandwich I am about to conceive; I am open. Use me! - Jake the Dog

When I became a vampire, I was just a messed up kid; now, it is a thousand years later, and I am still messed up. - Marceline the Vampire Queen

What is the famous line from Adventure Time?

There is no point letting them get to you, especially when you have so much to offer the world. Do as the Ice King does and shut out those naysayers!

This quote by Ice King ranks as the most popular quote from the cartoon show.

What was Finn the Human's famous quote?

This one is probably among the most famous quotes by the character.

Come on, brother, taking pain is manageable. You have to imagine that every bruise is a hickey from the universe. And everyone wants to get with the universe.

What is the best line of Jake the Dog?

One of the best and most famous quotes by Jake the Dog is:

To live life, you need problems. If you get everything you want the minute you want it, what is the point of living?

This article highlights some of the most insightful and relatable Adventure Time quotes. Masterfully blending its unique humour with surreal situations, vulnerable characters and increasingly existential episodes, the series reached heights unheard of within Cartoon Network’s ranks.

