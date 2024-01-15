The Handmaid's Tale is an American TV series based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name. Its plot depicts an anti-utopia after the Second American Civil War. Its setting is a theonomic and authoritarian society that forces "handmaids" or fertile women into childbearing bondage. The story stands out because of its language and phrases, and this list of The Handmaid's Tale sayings, quotes and greetings explains their meanings.

The filming of the Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on 15 February 2019. Photo: Calla Kessler for The Washington Post

The Handmaid's Tale spirals off in all directions, thrusting fans into various terminologies. Keeping up with The Handmaid's Tale sayings, quotes, and greetings can be confusing since they are heavy in meaning. To experience the show's scathing indictment, go through this crash course of the show's language.

The best Handmaid's Tale sayings, quotes and greetings

Go through these unconventional sayings, quotes and greetings and their intended meanings to understand the story better.

What do the sayings mean in The Handmaid's Tale?

In the storyline, you will be exposed to Margaret Atwood's skilful creation of imagery and her skill with language. This list represents a fraction of the sayings from The Handmaid's Tale and their meanings.

1. Ordinary, said Aunt Lydia, is what you are used to. This may not seem ordinary to you now, but after a time, it will. It will become ordinary.

Meaning: These words are uttered as Ofglen and Offred stare at the Wall, where the traitors are executed. Offred tries to put aside her horror and emotions related to the events of that day. She remembers Aunt Lydia telling her that the extraordinary will become ordinary, and Gilead, like any fictional totalitarian society, succeeds when such practices become the norm. Gilead wins when people forget what a different world feels like.

A scene of The Handmaid's Tale filmed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on 15 February 2019. Photo: Calla Kessler for The Washington Post (modified by the author)

2. The stains on the mattress. Like dried flower petals. Not recent. Old love; there is no other kind of love in this room now. When I saw that the evidence left by two people, of love or something like it, desire at least touch between two people, perhaps old or dead, I covered the bed again and lay down on it.

Meaning: In these lines, Offred describes the stains on her bed and the emptiness and sorrow she feels over the expression of love. She believes she will never love again, especially not in that bed.

3. Now and again, we vary the route; there is nothing against it as long as we stay within the barriers. A rat in a maze can go anywhere as long as it remains inside the maze.

Meaning: Offred's narration refers to freedom and the lack thereof that the handmaids go through as they navigate the "maze". She thinks of these words and the different routes she and Ofglen take through the labyrinth. They can take different routes but cannot leave the "prison".

4. When I am naked, I lie down on the examining table on the sheet of chilly crackling disposable paper. I pull the second sheet, the cloth one, over my body. At the neck level, there is another sheet suspended from the ceiling. It intersects me so the doctor will never see my face. He deals with a torso only.

Meaning: This is a mundane description of the complete removal of identity that the handmaids go through. The sheet divides Offred into her mind and body, and in Gilead's eyes, her body is the centre of the show; her mind is a secondary annoyance.

5. We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories.

Meaning: This saying means they are a community that does not have the media in their business, exploiting them with horrible stories to ruin their lives. Instead, they lead a peaceful life and have more freedom. Unfortunately, this saying is reminiscent of life before Gilead and how harrowing their society today is.

The handmaids bow to their leaders in one of the show's scenes. Photo: Calla Kessler for The Washington Post (modified by the author)

6. The moment of betrayal is the worst when you know beyond any doubt that you have been betrayed: that some other human being has wished you that much evil.

Meaning: This saying is an expression of hurt related to betrayal.

7. I would like to believe this is a story I am telling. I need to believe it. I must believe it. Those who can believe that such stories are only stories have a better chance. If it is a story I am telling, then I have control over the ending. Then, there will be an ending to the story, and real life will come after it. I can pick up where I left off.

Meaning: This Handsmaid's Tale saying depicts Offred's harrowing story and experiences in Gilead. She reminisces about her past, feels like her present life is in a trance and thinks of what her future looks like, hopeful that things will get better and her "real life" will return. She wishes to pick up from where she left off.

8. I used to think of my body as an instrument of pleasure, a means of transportation, or an implement for the accomplishment of my will. Now, the flesh arranges itself differently. I am a cloud, congealed around a central object, the shape of a pear, which is complex and more accurate than I am and glows red within its translucent wrapping.

Meaning: This saying supports the Gilead traditions and how their words are beginning to get offered. The Gilead state uses words that dehumanise women. The language also justifies the use of their bodies, which strips women of their dignity and value of who they once were.

A scene of The Handmaid's Tale. Photo: Calla Kessler for The Washington (modified by the author)

9. But people will do anything rather than admit that their lives have no meaning. No use, that is. No plot.

Meaning: This saying is centred on the freedom that the residents of the Gilead state think they have. They would do anything to avoid admitting that their lives have no meaning. They believe they are no longer in control of their lives and must conform out of fear of what the state expects them to become.

10. I sit in the chair and think about the word chair. It can also mean the leader of a meeting. It can also mean a mode of execution. It is the first syllable of charity. It is the French word for flesh. None of these facts has any connection with the others. These are the kinds of litanies I use to compose myself.

Meaning: In this Handmaid's Tale saying, Offred thinks about the power of words and how different contexts change their meanings. This statement depicts Offred's rebellion against Gilead as she remembers who she was before Gilead.

Quotes from The Handmaid's Tale

What is the famous line from The Handmaid's Tale? These are some of the most common quotes in the story and what they mean:

1. We pick out the beautiful things When we think of the past. We want to believe it was all like that – Offred

Meaning: As one of the reflective quotes in The Handmaid's Tale, Offred is lost in her thoughts and past, which she considers her place of freedom. She is aware that her past is not what it always seems to be, and her memories of hardship are lighted as time passes.

A general view of Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" season 3 finale at Regency Village Theatre on 6 August 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo: Erik Voake (modified by the author)

2. We thought we had such problems. How were we to know we were happy? – Offred

Meaning: In this quote, Offred compares her past life with her husband and how she thought she had experienced the worst of life's blows to her current situation. She realises they were happy then, and she regrets not being appreciative of the excellent life of her past.

3. You should always try to imagine what they must be feeling. Of course, they will resent you. It is only natural. Try to feel for them. – Aunt Lydia

Meaning: In this quote, Aunty Lydia paints a picture of the tension between the handmaids and the wives. Understanding how they feel gives the wives sympathy and an understanding of the situation.

4. All that remains of it is a shadow, not in the mind or the flesh. Pain marks you, but it is too deep to see. Out of sight, out of mind. – Offred

Meaning: In this quote, Offred paints a picture of Gileadean's suffering and how it strips her of her being. It expresses how numb she has become.

5. My husband. I want that to be clear. Till death do us part. It is final. – Offred, Commander

Meaning: The primary context of this phrase is marriage.

6. We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories. – Offred

Meaning: The specific context of this phrase is Gileadean's freedom.

7. But remember that forgiveness, too, is a power. To beg for it is a power, and withholding or bestowing it is perhaps the greatest. – Offred

Meaning: The fundamental concept of this statement is forgiveness and strength.

8. I should not have expected you to understand. You have no idea what it is like to have a child of your flesh and blood. And you never will. – June Osborne

Meaning: The phrase is centred around an argument about childbearing.

The Handmaid's Tale greetings

What do the greetings in The Handmaid's Tale mean? Go through these most common greetings and their meanings.

1. Praise be

Meaning: In The Handmaid's Tale, saying "Praise be" expresses happiness and gratitude for something, for instance, a good climate or a pregnancy. It is a simplified version of the Bible's "Praise be to God."

2. Under his eye

Meaning: The Handmaid's Tale phrase "Under his eye" alludes to the concept that God is constantly watching over the people of Gilead. The residents of Gilead state use it to say hello or goodbye. An alternative greeting would be "Blessed day" or "Blessed evening".

On the surface, it might refer to the belief that God is always watching. However, it might also allude to someone always watching you in Gilead State.

3. May the Lord open

Meaning: What does may the Lord open mean? In Gilead, "May the Lord open" is the standard reaction to The Handmaid's Tale saying, "Blessed be the fruit." It is a prayer by the residents of Gilead for God to open the uterus of the handmaids to a new life.

4. Godspeed

Meaning: Goodspeed is a declaration of good tidings to someone going on a journey.

5. We have been sent good weather

Meaning: This is the only small-talk phrase handmaids in Gilead can say while shopping. The correct response is "Which I receive with joy" or "Praise be".

The cast of The Handmaid's Tale at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on 9 July 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

6. Go in grace

Meaning: This greeting is commonly mentioned when parting ways or when someone is about to undertake something unpleasant.

7. Nolite te bastardes carborundorum”

Meaning: This is a mock Latin aphorism, translated as 'Do not let the bastards grind you down'. These words bring Offred joy and sorrow. She feels a solid connection to the woman before her and the sorrow of what became of her and her fate.

Frequently asked questions

Go through the answers to these questions as they further address your concerns about the sayings, quotes and greetings in The Handmaid's Tales.

Praise be

Under his eye

May the Lord open

Blessed be the fruit

By going through these top 25 The Handmaid's Tale sayings, quotes, greetings, and their meanings, you are well versed with what some of the show's phrases mean. As Margaret Atwood says, there is no event in her books that does not have a precedent in human history. Therefore, expect more chilling moments in the oncoming seasons. If you have not watched the show or read the book, do so for a better context.

