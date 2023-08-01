100+ best funny Friday quotes to start your exciting weekend

Everyone preoccupied with work over the week knows how valuable Friday is. Many wish they could trade all their Mondays for a day filled with excitement and happiness. How do you spend the long-awaited workweek finale? This article highlights 100+ funny Friday quotes to help you start the weekend.

Friday is often associated with fun, relaxation, socialization with family and friends, and freedom from work. The longing for a weekend of leisure after a tiring work week resulted in the phrase Thank God It's Friday (TGIF).

Funny Friday inspirational quotes

The thought of having a fun-filled weekend makes Friday one of the best days of the week. Get ready to enjoy the day with these funny Happy Friday quotes.

1. Welcome to Friday! In preparation for takeoff, please ensure all negative attitudes are properly stowed. I expect sunshine and good attitudes today for our trip. Enjoy the ride. Unknown

2. I know every day is a gift, but where are the receipts for Mondays? I want to return it for another Friday. Unknown

3. It is time to make stories for Monday! Unknown

4. Weekends are life's gift to those who hate their jobs. Mokokoma Mokhonoana

5. I understand what it's like to work all week, and on Friday night, you just want to go and leave your brain at the door, buy some popcorn and be thrilled by something. Don Cheadle

6. Thursday does not even count as a day; it is just the thing blocking the weekend. Unknown

7. Let Friday show you where smiles are in life. Anthony T. Hincks

8. Things people say; It's Friday! Things self-employed people say; It's Friday? Unknown

9. Employers are at their happiest on Mondays. Employees are at their happiest on Fridays. Mokokoma Mokhonoana

10. Work starts on Monday, but life begins on Friday! Unknown

11. Any decent man would know better than scheduling meetings for Friday afternoon. Romila Okaidu

12. Some people say that Friday is the end of the week, but for me, it is only the beginning. Happy Friday, and say Hello to the weekend. Anthony T. Hincks

13. I believe it is a mandatory law of the universe that you have to do something a little fun on Fridays. Hanna Rhoades

14. Without Friday, the weekend would be half over already. Antony T. Hincks

15. I do not care if Monday is blue, Tuesday is grey, and Wednesday is too. Thursday, I don't care about you. It's Friday; I'm in love. The Cure

16. Dear Monday, I want to break up. I'm seeing Tuesday and dreaming about Friday. Sincerely, it's not me; it's you. Unknown

17. It is Friday morning, humankind! Good vibe; do not frown and let the monster see you smile! Napz Cherub Pellazo

18. Today you are you; that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is yourer than you. Dr Seuss

19. Make Friday a day to celebrate work well done that you can be proud of, knowing you didn't put in time for the next paycheck. Byron Pulsifer

20. It is finally Friday; I'm free again. I got my motor running for a wild weekend. George Jones

What is a good quote for a Friday?

Let your Friday sparkle shine with these humour-filled but inspiring quotes:

21. Friday afternoon feels like heaven! El Fuego

22. Life is not a problem to be solved but a reality to be experienced. Soren Kierkegaard

23. If my boss knew how unproductive I am on Fridays, he wouldn't want me here either! James Johnson

24. As you walk down the fairway of life, you must smell the roses, for you only get to play one round. Ben Hogan

25. Friday. The golden child of the weekdays. The superhero of the workweek. The welcome wagon to the weekend. The famous F word we thank God for every week. Unknown

26. People wait all week for Friday, all year for summer, all their life for happiness. Unknown

27. Life must be terrible for working people considering they spend every Friday night celebrating a two-day break from it. Robert Black

28. If you have news you do not want noticed, put it out Friday afternoon. David Gergen

29. 'But it's Friday' is a valid excuse for almost anything today. William Anderson

30. Not for nothing is their motto TGIF (Thank God It's Friday). They live for the weekends when they can do what they want. Richard Nelson Bolles

31. I always give 100% at work: 13% Monday, 22% Tuesday, 26% Wednesday, 35% Thursday, and 4% Friday. Unknown

32. The most wasted of days is one without laughter. E.E. Cummings

33. Some people ask about the secret of our long marriage. We take time to go to a restaurant two times a week. A little candlelight, dinner, soft music, and dancing; she goes Tuesdays, and I go Fridays. Unknown

34. May your day and weekend be filled with kind people, wonderful thoughts and happy memories. I wish you a beautiful day. Unknown

35. Friday is about hanging out with friends and having fun. Rebecca Black

36. A wild and crazy weekend involves sitting on the front porch, smoking a cigar, and reading a book. Robert M Gates

37. The weekends are too short for sleep! Byrant A. Loney

38. Spend quality time this weekend on home improvement; improve your attitude toward your family. Bo Bennett

39. Weekends are like rainbows; they look good from a distance but disappear when you get close. John Shirley

40. I work primarily during the week, and I get to hang out with friends on the weekend, so it balances out pretty well. Jimmy Bennett

What can I say instead of Happy Friday?

The excitement that comes with Friday can be expressed in a thousand words using these quotes;

41. I have not been this excited for Friday since last Friday!

42. Music always sounds better on Friday. Lou Brutus

43. Every Friday, I like to high-five myself for getting through another week on little more than caffeine, willpower, and inappropriate humour. Unknown

44. Here is to everyone who made it through another week of faking adulthood. Nanea Hoffman

45. Life is like Friday on a soap opera. It gives you the illusion that everything will wrap up, and then the same old issue starts on Monday. Stephen King

46. Friday the 13th is better than Monday the whatever. Unknown

47. Who cares about Thursday's happy hour when Friday is upon us? Unknown

48. Although I understand that all days are equal, with 24 hours each, most of us agree that Friday is the longest day of the week and Sunday the shortest! D.S. Mixell

49. It is time to embrace the crazy beautiful mess that you are because it is almost the weekend. Unknown

50. Time to leave the stress from work; I have to welcome Friday with a happy heart. No worries, we are going to have fun. Jane Johnson

51. It is Friday! Any plan of being a productive member of society is officially thrown out of the window. Ronald Wilson

52. Hands up if you are ready to do something you will regret this weekend. Go forth! You have my blessing. Florence Welch

53. It is the last day of the work week; finish your work and be done. Look forward to the weekend and have some fun. Kate Summers

54. It is time to free yourself from worries and stress and focus on your blessings! Spread love and be happy this weekend! Tracey Edmonds

55. I am always happy to meet my friend, and my friend is my weekend. Debasish Mridha

56. Tonight's forecast is a 99% chance of wine. Unknown

57. If you must have motivation, think of your paycheck on Friday. Noel Coward

58. Wake me up when Thursday ends. Unknown

59. Your life is your message to the world. Make it inspiring. Lorrin L. Lee

60. Fridays are the hardest in some ways; you are so close to freedom. Lauren Oliver

Funny Thank God It's Friday quotes

Thank God It's Friday remains the world's best phrase since it is associated with liberation from a tiring week. These quotes will help you express your excitement.

61. Fri-nally, TGIF. We are ready to party. Unknown

62. It is always difficult to keep Fridays confined within themselves. They tend to spill over. Parag Tipnis

63. To find happiness, focus not on what we want but on what we have. Unknown

64. I am ready for all the adventures that the weekend promises. Unknown

65. Do you know what I want to do? Wake up one weekend and not have to go anywhere and do nothing. Derek Jeter

66. I do not work on Fridays. I make appearances. Unknown

67. Dear Week, I am so over you. I am leaving you for your best friend, Weekend. Unknown

68. Better days are coming. They are called Saturday and Sunday. Unknown

69. Dear Friday, I'm so glad we are back together. I'm sorry you had to see me with Mon-Thurs; I swear I was thinking of you the whole time. Unknown

70. Tuesday just called and wants to know what happened to Friday! Neil Leckman

71. There aren't enough days at the weekend. Rod Schmidt

72. I like to go out on Friday nights because my friends, who have been working regular hours, just want to let go after a stressful week at work. Douglas Booth

73. Without the weekend, where would the week be? Anthony T. Hincks

74. Every day is a gift. But some days are packaged better. Sanhita Baruah

75. Do not worry about letting the dogs out. It is Friday! Let them have a great weekend, too. Anthony T. Hincks

76. There is one legitimate synonym for Friday: Boom Shakalaka. Unknown

77. Why is Monday so far away from Friday but Friday so close to Monday? Unknown

78. Coffee in hand, sparkle in my eye, smile on my face, yep, it's Friday. Unknown

79. The night before a day off is more satisfying than the actual day off. Pratik Thakker

80. The wage of sin is death, but so is the salary of virtue, and at least the evil gets to go home early on Fridays. Terry Pratchett

What is a good positive quote for Friday?

Knowing that Friday will come and go is nauseating, but you must be ready for Monday after an exciting weekend. These positive quotes will help you have responsible but memorable fun.

81. It is Friday again! Share the love that was missing during the week in a worthy moment of peace and bliss. D.O’Sade

82. Friday is a day to finish your goals for the week. It is a day to celebrate what you set out to accomplish at the beginning of the week. Well done! Byron Pulsifer

83. That which has been promised comes to those who look forward to Friday. These are the achievements made possible through perseverance and focus. Byron Pulsifer

84. Youth is like a long weekend on Friday night. Middle age is like a long weekend on Monday afternoon. Richard Nelson Bolles

85. I have never in my life found myself in a situation where I have stopped work and said, TGIF. But weekends are unique, even if your schedule is all over the place. Something tells you the weekend has arrived, and you can indulge. Helen Mirren

86. If every day at work feels like a Friday, you are doing what you were meant to do. Alan W. Kennedy

87. Friday is the time to finish your goal for the week. It is a day to celebrate what you set out to accomplish at the beginning of the week. Byron Pulsifer

88. You know you are doing what you love when Sunday nights feel the same as Friday nights. Donny Deutsch

89. Today was excellent and fun. Tomorrow is another one. Dr Seuss

90. Do not count the days. Make the days count. Muhammad Ali

91. I never really understood the glorification of Fridays & weekends. I don't want to build a life and career where I spend five days a week waiting for the weekend. No! I want to enjoy my life and don't wish any weekday away. I want each day to matter to me in some way, even if it's in a small, tiny way. I love my life every day. That's the spirit we should convey all around us. Akilnathan Logeswaran

92. I challenge you to let every day be a Friday. Permit yourself to be happy every day. Joel Osteen

93. Everyone has inside of him a piece of good news. The good news is that you don't know how great you can be! How much can you love? What you can accomplish! And what your potential is! Anne Frank

94. When you leave work on Friday, leave work. Do not let technology follow you throughout your weekend. Take a break. You will be more refreshed to begin the workweek if you have had a break. Catherine Pulsifer

95. Stop waiting for Friday, for summer, for someone to fall in love with you, for life. Happiness is achieved when you stop waiting for it and make the most of the moment you are in now. Unknown

96. For people who do not like what they do, Monday is the best day. For those who love what they do, Monday is the best day. For people who have found their passion, each day is the best. Hrishukesh Kamat

97. Start by doing what is necessary, then do what is possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible. St Francis of Assisi

98. The set of the sails, not the direction of the wind, determines which way we will go. Jim Rohn

99. No matter what happened yesterday, it is insignificant when compared to what lies within the core of your being today. Sandy Brewer

100. The most important thing is to enjoy your life; to be happy; it's all that matters. Audrey Hepburn

What are the most famous five quotes?

Various influential people like Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, Mahatma Gandhi, Albert Einstein, and others are known for speaking words of wisdom that will remain relevant for generations. These are the top five most famous quotes to inspire you daily.

101. You must be the change you wish to see in the world. Mahatma Gandhi

102. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Joe Kennedy

103. Life is what happens when you are busy making other plans. John Lennon

104. Fortune favours the bold. Virgil

105. Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you respond. Charles Swindoll

Did the above funny Friday quotes inspire you? Since Friday will always be Friday, ensure you have responsible fun and remember to live while you still can!

