Happy Friday the 13th meaning, memes, images, quotes for 2022

Superstitious beliefs regarding things that cause bad luck are aspects that are yet to be eradicated by modern society. Many people still believe that coming across a black cat or passing down a ladder will lead to the occurrence of unfortunate events. The same belief is linked to Friday the 13th, which occurs when the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday. How do you celebrate this day? Keep reading for more on Happy Friday the 13th memes and quotes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Friday the 13th is often associated with bad luck. Photo: @brentaengstrom

Source: Instagram

Friday the 13th is feared by people from various spheres of life, including the religious, sporting, film, political, and even the corporate world. Did you know that many buildings are built without floor 13 or the 13th room number? Some airlines do not have the 13th row, and many activities are put on hold on this day.

When is Friday the 13th?

Friday the 13th occurs when the 13th day of the month on the Gregorian calendar falls on a Friday. The scenario happens at least once every year but can sometimes occur up to three times. The unlucky date happens in any month whose 1st day falls on a Sunday.

In 2022, the date appears once on 13th May 2022. You should expect to have two dates in 2023, the first one will happen in January, and the second will occur in October. There were three occurrences in 2015, which is considered the highest that can happen in a year.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The fear of Friday the 13th is referred to as Friggatriskaidekaphobia. Frigga is a Norse goddess for Friday, while Triskaidekaphobia is the fear of the number 13. The phobia is sometimes called Paraskevidekatriaphobia.

Why is Friday the 13th a day of bad luck?

Several unfortunate circumstances have been associated with the unlucky day since ancient times, including;

The crucifixion of Jesus happened on Friday after he was betrayed by Judas Iscariot, who entered the last supper as the 13th guest.

Someone attempted to assassinate Pope John II on Friday the 13th.

Members of the Knights Templar are said to have been arrested and executed on the 13th.

Most public hangings in ancient society were done on Fridays.

A 13-year-old girl in England was struck by lightning on Friday the 13th at exactly 1:13 p.m.

In Numerology, 13 is considered an evil number, while 12 is a complete number.

In tarot, the 13th card in the deck is death.

Will there be a Friday the 13th 13?

The horror film franchise currently has 12 movies released between 1980 and 2009. Part 13 has been put on hold several times, once in 2015 and later in 2017.

A copyright dispute regarding who owns the original script and who can use the iconic hockey mask has affected the progress of the film. It is still not clear if the movie’s 13th instalment will be released in the near future.

Horror character Jason is known for his signature hockey mask. Photo: @CAIO_BRAZIL

Source: Twitter

What is the saying in Friday the 13th?

If you have watched Friday the 13th horror films released since the 1980s, you may have heard the main character Jason and others delivering chilling quotes and sayings. Here are some creepy messages to help you celebrate the unlucky day!

She can’t hide; no place to hide. - Mrs Voorheers

I’m a messenger of God. You are doomed if you stay here! - Crazy Ralph

You are doomed! You are all doomed! - Crazy Ralph

Ned: If you were a flavour of ice cream, what would it be?

Marcie: Rocky road

If this is a joke, (I’m going to) brain them! - Bill

Why, when I looked in the mirror, I knew I would always be ugly. I said, Lizzy, (you will) always be plain. - Marcie

May All your irrational superstitions haunt you today!

Friday the 13th is still better than Monday the whatever.

Good luck be with you!

Hilarious Friday the 13th memes

Some people do not take the superstitions associated with the unlucky day seriously. Here are some funny Friday the 13th memes that will help ease your fear of the day.

If you believe in superstitions, then your Paraskevidekatriaphobia is justified. You can also make fun of your phobia! Taking your fears less seriously makes them less intimidating.

Winston Churchill was also a Friggatriskaidekaphober. Photo: @starksdragonkaiz676

Source: Instagram

On the brighter side, Paraskevidekatria is a lucky day for some people. Just ask superstar Taylor Swift whose lucky number is 13 and she loves cats! She celebrates her birthday on December 13 and always wins at award shows if seats in row 13 or row M (the 13th letter in the alphabet).

Many people believe that black cats bring bad luck when they cross your path. Photo: @maryliflower

Source: Getty Images

If you are having a bad day on Paraskevidekatria, just remember it could have happened on any day. If you do not believe in something, it rarely affects you. Remain positive!

Bad luck can happen anywhere and at anytime. Photo: @TPPN2017

Source: Twitter

Carry out your normal activities because bad luck can befall you any day of the month. Keep in mind that the weekend is finally here and nothing bad will happen.

Take caution but do not neglect your work! Photo: @EternallyJustMe

Source: Twitter

Be yourself, today is just another day falling on the 13th and tomorrow will be Saturday the 14th. But there is always next year!

Monday blues cannot be compared to the fear of Friday the 13th. Photo: @reinventwellness

Source: Instagram

Do not forget to finish your work on time. There is no Friggatriskaidekaphobia in your boss's dictionary! Losing your job is more scary than expecting bad luck on Friday the 13th. However, remember not to walk under any ladders, break any mirrors, spill any salt, or walk by any black cats!

The fear of Friday the 13th affects everyone, whether religious or non-believers. Even influential people have a fear of the day, the famous one being President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who never travelled on date 13 and refrained from hosting 13 guests. Whatever you decide to do on this day, just remember that the next day is Saturday the 14th, and most importantly, it is a weekend!

READ ALSO: Who is the queen of rap in 2022? The top 20 best female rappers in the world ranked

Briefly.co.za published the top 20 women taking the hip-hop community by storm. The genre has always been identified with black culture, but for the longest time, it was ruled by men. However, this is slowly changing.

Queen Latifa and others were among the female pace-setters in hip-hop. Since the 2010s, Nicki Minaj has been at the forefront, and now we have more queens, including Cardi B, Saweetie, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Source: Briefly News