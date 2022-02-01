Who is Teresa Fidalgo and is the story real? Here is all you need to know

Who is Teresa Fidalgo? Teresa Fidalgo’s trending online chilling story is a chain mail that claims that her ‘ghost’ will haunt you if you do not repost as instructed. So, is the story real? Here are comprehensive details about this story and whether it is real or not.

The name Teresa Fidalgo brings chills to those who have heard her story, which is a threat that if you do not repost on 20 other photos, she will sleep with you forever. For this reason, her story has become a folk tale being spread like wildfire by those in fear. Find out details below.

Teresa Fidalgo’s pofile summary

Full name : Teresa Fidalgo

: Teresa Fidalgo Gender : Female ghost

: Female ghost Origin : Portugal

: Portugal Teresa Fidalgo’s age : Teenager

: Teenager Nationality : Portuguese

: Portuguese Famous for: Being the ghost of the ghost that commands readers to share her story or else something bad will happen to them

Teresa Fidalgo’s story

The story of Teresa was popularized in the early 2010s on social media, particularly Facebook. However, the warning threat resurfaced about ten years later with viral Teresa Fidalgo Instagram and Teresa Fidalgo TikTok videos, photos, and hashtags online.

Teresa Fidalgo's real story is just as scary and chilling as before, especially for those coming across it for the first time. Some parts of the story read;

“If you stop reading this you will die. I am Teresa Fidalgo and if you don’t post this on 20 other photos I will sleep with you forever. A girl ignored and her mom died 29 days later. You can even search me on google.”

Is Teresa Fidalgo real?

Is Teresa Fidalgo a real story or someone's invention? According to The Independent, this story, which has millions of views online, is reworked from A Curva viral video by the Portuguese producer David Rebordão. Teresa Fidalgo's audio from the film is as chilling as the video.

In the A Curva video, a group of 3 friends driving in a deserted mountain discussing ghost stories see a lady dressed in white walking on the side of the road. They decide to give the stranger a ride. The beautiful lady is reserved and does not talk much on the way.

When they ask her where she is going, she points ahead. Fidalgo's face suddenly turns bloody as she points to a spot where she supposedly ‘died’ in a car accident, screams, and the car crashes. 2 die out of the 3 friends, and 1, David, survives to tell the story but cannot clearly explain.

How did Teresa Fidalgo die? According to some people, this ghost story is similar to an actual accident that happened on a Portuguese road. On 12th July 2003, 20–27 years ago the family of Teresa Fidalgo lost their young girl in an accident in Sentra, Portugal, in 1983.

However, to ease your mind, Teresa Fidalgo's movie storyline may be related to past real-life events, but it has been debunked. David Rebordão, also the creator of A series of tales – teaser video, admits to Channel TV1 that the story was just a work of his creativity.

Fidalgo is a scripted non-existing character. Since this is just an urban folk tale and there is no proof that the ghost in the story once lived, there is no Teresa Fidalgo phone number or other details of her real life.

Fidalgo's story is one of the many copy and paste ghost stories that you will come across online. However, it is safe to say that a young girl named Teresa Fidalgo did not die on a mountain road, and she will not kill you through social media! So, do not panic.

