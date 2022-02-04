K Naomi sent out one of the most relatable tweets on Wednesday, revealing that she has had some thoughts about touching herself up in a doctor’s office, but one thing stops her

ZAlebs spotted that the media personality shared that the E! Reality TV show, Botched , is the main reason she hasn’t consulted with a plastic surgeon yet

One of her followers replied by sharing that they are on the same boat by being influenced by TV shows while another urged K Naomi to never go through with cosmetic surgery

K Naomi tweeted something many of us have thought over the past few years that E!’s Botched has been on TV. The public persona candidly shared that the reality TV show is her go-to for making her stop considering plastic surgery.

K Naomi watches 'Botched' to convince her not to get cosmetic work done. Image: @knaomin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Botched shows three world-famous plastic surgeons based in America trying to undo a messed up cosmetic surgery. The cases can be so extreme that a person’s features no longer look human and they can be irreversible.

One fan related with K Naomi and revealed that they watch My 600Lb Life to instil fear in themselves so they don’t overeat to the point where they’re unhealthily obese. Another pleaded with K Naomi to abandon thoughts of going under the knife, saying:

“Don’t sisi, you are perfect just the way you are. Awuyidingi isurgery (you don’t need surgery).”

ZAlebs highlighted the Twitter interaction between K Naomi and her fans and addressed a recent picture she shared to prove that she didn’t require any touch-ups. Hopefully, the new mama agrees because she sure is a stunner.

