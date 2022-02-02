A Nadia Nakai fan shared that they miss the rapper in a tweet yesterday and others replied, claiming that they keep checking her Instagram for updates

One of the Bragga lovers suggested that the star might be on a hiatus, which sparked Nadia’s attention and got a reply from her verifying that she was indeed taking a breather

Nadia explained that the reason for her absence is so that she can focus on being present in her life, which some of her followers interpreted as romance-orientated

An anxious Nadia Nakai fan confessed that they missed the rapper, sparking a thread of replies from others who noticed her online silence. Many admitted that they missed her too, with another proposing that she could be taking a breather.

Nadia Nakai explains that she's prioritising the present instead of social media at the moment.

Source: Instagram

Nadia caught wind of the online discussion and confirmed that the tweep who spoke of a hiatus was correct. She explained her reasons for the social media interval, writing:

“Yup, taking a break from Socials and living in real life for a bit. I’ll be back”

Although Nadia’s tweet was clear enough, some of her followers pondered that she might be speaking cryptically. They wondered whether Nadia was referring to a relationship or pregnancy in her replies as seen below.

@Muamr19 asked:

“How's AKA doing?”

@SuperiorLesetja said:

“I don’t know...but you really sound in love.”

@VusumziQondani suggested:

“Ukhulelwe (she’s pregnant)”

More rumours arise about the alleged AKA & Nadia Nakai romance, reports claim that Bragga is ready to be public

In more stories concerning Nadia Nakai, Briefly News previously relayed that more reports about a brewing courtship had come up a week after she and AKA allegedly spent time together in the same holiday destination. Publications shared quotes regarding the duo.

Fans and the press first caught wind of the pair’s suspected fling after Bragga posted a watch she was gifted by a “secret Santa”. Since AKA usually makes expensive timepieces his present of choice, everyone quickly put two and two together.

Recently, the pair posted individual holiday pictures on their Instagram accounts, sparking more talk. AKA’s mention of a secret Santa in his caption further ignited reports that the wooing was in full effect.

